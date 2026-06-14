Indian national dies aboard vessel docked at Oman’s Duqm Port; embassy begins repatriation process

In a post on X , the Indian mission identified the deceased as Nishanth Uirthanathan, who was on board MT Celestial when he passed away.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 14, 2026 11:11 AM IST First published on: Jun 14, 2026 at 10:46 AM IST
Oman India Indian national died due to medical complications aboard a vessel currently docked at Duqm Port in Oman. (File Photo)

An Indian national has died due to medical complications aboard a vessel docked at Duqm Port in Oman, with the Indian embassy coordinating efforts to bring his body back home.

The deceased was identified as Nishanth Uirthanathan, a 35-year-old Second Officer from Tamil Nadu, serving aboard MT Celestial.

The Embassy of India in Muscat said in a post on X on Saturday that Uirthanathan had passed away due to medical complications, and that it was coordinating with the ship management company and other stakeholders on repatriation, with arrangements being made to send his remains home “at the earliest.”

The Indian mission said it is in touch with the ship’s management and other authorities to complete formalities.

“The embassy is in continuous contact with the ship management company and is coordinating with all concerned stakeholders,” it said.

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“Necessary arrangements are being made for the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India,” the statement said.

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The case highlights the challenges faced by Indian nationals working at sea, where access to immediate medical care can be limited.

According to the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI), Uirthanathan fell ill on June 8 and died around 6 pm on June 11. The union has alleged that attempts to secure medical treatment and an emergency evacuation for him were unsuccessful, that his body remained on board for two days after his death, and that communication services at Duqm Port were disrupted during this period. FSUI has called for an inquiry into the circumstances of his death.

News of the death has also drawn attention on social media, with several users tagging Indian government bodies including the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Shipping, and the Embassy in Muscat and calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of Uirthanathan’s death and the handling of his repatriation.

Indian missions in Gulf countries regularly assist in cases involving deaths of Indian workers, including coordinating documentation and repatriation.

Authorities are completing procedures required for transporting the body to India.

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The embassy has conveyed condolences to the family, while further details about the circumstances of the medical emergency are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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