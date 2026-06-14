Indian national dies aboard vessel docked at Oman’s Duqm Port; embassy begins repatriation process

An Indian national has died due to medical complications aboard a vessel docked at Duqm Port in Oman, with the Indian embassy coordinating efforts to bring his body back home.

The deceased was identified as Nishanth Uirthanathan, a 35-year-old Second Officer from Tamil Nadu, serving aboard MT Celestial.

The Embassy of India in Muscat said in a post on X on Saturday that Uirthanathan had passed away due to medical complications, and that it was coordinating with the ship management company and other stakeholders on repatriation, with arrangements being made to send his remains home “at the earliest.”

An Indian national Mr. Nishanth Uirthanathan passed away due to medical complications. His mortal remains are currently onboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port.



The Embassy has been in continuous contact with the ship management company and is coordinating closely with all concerned… — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 13, 2026

The Indian mission said it is in touch with the ship’s management and other authorities to complete formalities.

“The embassy is in continuous contact with the ship management company and is coordinating with all concerned stakeholders,” it said.

“Necessary arrangements are being made for the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India,” the statement said.

Story continues below this ad

The case highlights the challenges faced by Indian nationals working at sea, where access to immediate medical care can be limited.

According to the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI), Uirthanathan fell ill on June 8 and died around 6 pm on June 11. The union has alleged that attempts to secure medical treatment and an emergency evacuation for him were unsuccessful, that his body remained on board for two days after his death, and that communication services at Duqm Port were disrupted during this period. FSUI has called for an inquiry into the circumstances of his death.



A young Indian seafarer’s life cost just 10 Omani Riyal (~₹2,473) — the medical visa/evacuation fee available in an hour off Duqm.

Nishanth Uirthanathan (35) died on shadow tanker MT Celestial due to shipowner negligence. Delays in help & failure to arrange mortal remains show… https://t.co/prkwS1r4Pc — FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) June 14, 2026

News of the death has also drawn attention on social media, with several users tagging Indian government bodies including the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Shipping, and the Embassy in Muscat and calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of Uirthanathan’s death and the handling of his repatriation.

Indian missions in Gulf countries regularly assist in cases involving deaths of Indian workers, including coordinating documentation and repatriation.

Authorities are completing procedures required for transporting the body to India.

Story continues below this ad

The embassy has conveyed condolences to the family, while further details about the circumstances of the medical emergency are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)