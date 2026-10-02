New video shows chaos on flydubai flight after Indian pilot foils attack

New video shows passengers and crew crowded at the cockpit door of flydubai Flight 1073, calling for a doctor and a pilot, after an apparent attempt to crash the plane.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readOct 2, 2026 09:09 AM IST First published on: Oct 2, 2026 at 09:00 AM IST
New video shows flydubaiNew video has emerged showing the dramatic moments as passengers and crew entered the cockpit and battled to take control of the Flydubai plane. (Screengrab/Instagram/ cnn)

New footage broadcast on Israeli television on Thursday showed the confusion on flydubai Flight 1073 after passengers and crew stopped an apparent attempt to crash the plane, which was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv. It showed several people crowding around the cockpit door.

The passengers can be seen shouting in a mixture of English and Hebrew. One person can be heard saying “he [the accused Omani pilot] tried to crash the plane”. Others are heard yelling “take him out”. Another person is heard yelling “sit down”.

A cabin crew member calls out for one of the additional pilots onboard. Crew members work quickly to open a first aid kit. The clip comes as the pilot suspected of the attack has been moved to the UAE, where the investigation continues.

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar was stabbed when the Omani pilot allegedly tried to take over the controls and crash the plane. Despite being stabbed, Captain Smit managed to open the cockpit door, which enabled the crew and passengers overpower the Omani pilot and land the plane safely.

Express Global Desk

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