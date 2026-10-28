UAE President honours Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for bravery during flydubai mid-air attack

The First Class Order of Zayed II is a high-level civil decoration of the United Arab Emirates, conferred by the UAE President to recognise distinguished service, courage and contributions to strengthening bilateral and international relations.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readOct 28, 2026 10:56 AM IST
UAE President confers the First Class Order of Zayed II on the flydubai crew members involved in September’s in-flight incident, in recognition of their courageous efforts to ensure the safety of passengers.UAE President confers the First Class Order of Zayed II on the flydubai crew members involved in September’s in-flight incident, in recognition of their courageous efforts to ensure the safety of passengers. (X/@DXBMediaOffice)
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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred Indian pilot Smit Machchhar and fellow Flydubai crew members the First Class Order of Zayed II for their courageous efforts to ensure the safety of passengers during an attempted mid-air attack aboard a Dubai–Tel Aviv flight FZ1073 on September 30, 2026.

The medals were presented by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also commended the crew’s actions, professionalism and strong sense of responsibility, Dubai Media Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Machchhar and the flydubai crew members received the award at the presidential reception.

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Also Read | ‘One last fight left in me’: Smit Machchhar recounts Flydubai cockpit horror

“UAE President confers the First Class Order of Zayed II on the flydubai crew members involved in September’s in-flight incident, in recognition of their courageous efforts to ensure the safety of passengers. The honours were presented by Hamdan bin Mohammed, who commended the crew’s actions and sense of responsibility,” the Dubai Media Office said in a post on X.

The ceremony was attended by several prominent UAE officials, including H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The First Class Order of Zayed II is a high-level civil decoration of the United Arab Emirates, conferred by the UAE President to recognise distinguished service, courage and contributions to strengthening bilateral and international relations.

Also Read | Flydubai security lapses: Omani co-pilot barred at home, yet cleared for Israel flight

Flydubai attack

On September 30, flight FZ1073 left Dubai for Tel Aviv with 174 people on board, most of them Israelis. Midway through the flight, the Boeing 737 Max dropped sharply after Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami attacked Machchhar.

Passengers and other crew took back control of the cockpit, and the plane landed in Tabuk, in northwest Saudi Arabia.

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The Omani co-pilot was taken into custody, while Machchhar was initially treated at a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, before being transferred to Abu Dhabi for treatment.

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Express Global Desk

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