UAE President honours Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for bravery during flydubai mid-air attack

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred Indian pilot Smit Machchhar and fellow Flydubai crew members the First Class Order of Zayed II for their courageous efforts to ensure the safety of passengers during an attempted mid-air attack aboard a Dubai–Tel Aviv flight FZ1073 on September 30, 2026.

The medals were presented by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also commended the crew’s actions, professionalism and strong sense of responsibility, Dubai Media Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Machchhar and the flydubai crew members received the award at the presidential reception.

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“UAE President confers the First Class Order of Zayed II on the flydubai crew members involved in September’s in-flight incident, in recognition of their courageous efforts to ensure the safety of passengers. The honours were presented by Hamdan bin Mohammed, who commended the crew’s actions and sense of responsibility,” the Dubai Media Office said in a post on X.