Indian passport services in UAE get costlier from July 1: Check revised fees

The Indian government has increased passport service fees for Indian nationals applying in the UAE, with the revised rates coming into effect from July 1, 2026. The changes cover fresh passports, renewals, Tatkaal applications, lost or damaged passports and Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs), according to the Consulate General of India in Dubai.
The new rates, announced by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which is also confirmed for execution in the UAE by the Indian Consulate in Dubai, cover fresh passports, Tatkaal services, renewals, lost or damaged passports, passports for minors and Police Clearance Certificates (PCC), the Khaleej Times reported.
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World · India · Gulf diaspora
India raises passport fees for its nationals in the UAE
Revised rates for fresh passports, renewals, Tatkaal, lost or damaged passports and minors took effect on July 1, 2026.
What changed
India's Ministry of External Affairs has raised passport service fees for Indian nationals applying in the UAE, effective July 1, 2026. The Consulate General of India in Dubai confirmed the new rates, which also cover Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs).
+58%
A standard 36-page adult passport rises from Dh285 to Dh450 — about 58% more. The steepest jump is a lost/damaged 60-page passport, up Dh415.
Service
Old
New
Increase
Adult passport(36 pages)
Dh285₹7,344
Dh450₹11,597
↑ Dh165₹4,252
Adult Tatkaal(36 pages)
Dh855₹22,033
Dh900₹23,193
↑ Dh45₹1,160
Adult passport(60 pages)
Dh380₹9,793
Dh630₹16,235
↑ Dh250₹6,443
Adult Tatkaal(60 pages)
Dh950₹24,482
Dh1,080₹27,832
↑ Dh130₹3,350
Minor passport(36 pages)
Dh190₹4,896
Dh325₹8,375
↑ Dh135₹3,479
Minor Tatkaal
Dh760₹19,585
Dh775₹19,972
↑ Dh15₹387
Lost / damaged(36 pages)
Dh570₹14,689
Dh900₹23,193
↑ Dh330₹8,504
Lost / damaged Tatkaal (36 pages)
Dh1,140₹29,378
Dh1,350₹34,790
↑ Dh210₹5,412
Lost / damaged(60 pages)
Dh665₹17,137
Dh1,080₹27,832
↑ Dh415₹10,695
Lost / damaged Tatkaal (60 pages)
Dh1,235₹31,827
Dh1,530₹39,428
↑ Dh295₹7,602
Fees in UAE dirhams (Dh); rupee figures are indicative conversions and will vary with the exchange rate. PCC fees were also revised. Confirm the latest rates with the Consulate before applying.
Sources: Ministry of External Affairs · Consulate General of India, Dubai · Khaleej Times.
Among the sharpest increases was the fee for replacement of a lost or damaged 60-page passport under the normal scheme, which had risen by Rs ₹10,695. A standard 36-page passport now costs Rs 4279.55 more, while a Tatkaal passport has increased by Rs 1167.15.
The revised fees are the first increase in passport charges since 2012. The government introduced a 10 per cent discount on fresh passport applications for children up to the age of eight years and senior citizens over 60 years. But the discount is not applicable for passport renewals.
The fee revision comes as passport and consular services in the UAE move to a new outsourcing partner. Al Hind Tours and Travels LLC will soon take over passport, visa and consular services.
Applicants should keep in mind that, aside from the government passport fee, they will have to pay applicable Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) charges and the processing fees of the service provider. The final service charges under the new outsourcing arrangement will be announced separately.
(The article was curated by Seekriti Saha, who is an intern with The Indian Express)
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