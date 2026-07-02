Indian passport services in UAE get costlier from July 1: Check revised fees

The Indian government has revised passport service fees for UAE-based applicants from July 1, with higher charges for fresh, Tatkaal, renewal, and replacement passport services. (source: File photo)

The Indian government has increased passport service fees for Indian nationals applying in the UAE, with the revised rates coming into effect from July 1, 2026. The changes cover fresh passports, renewals, Tatkaal applications, lost or damaged passports and Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs), according to the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

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The new rates, announced by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which is also confirmed for execution in the UAE by the Indian Consulate in Dubai, cover fresh passports, Tatkaal services, renewals, lost or damaged passports, passports for minors and Police Clearance Certificates (PCC), the Khaleej Times reported.

. World · India · Gulf diaspora India raises passport fees for its nationals in the UAE Revised rates for fresh passports, renewals, Tatkaal, lost or damaged passports and minors took effect on July 1, 2026. What changed India's Ministry of External Affairs has raised passport service fees for Indian nationals applying in the UAE, effective July 1, 2026. The Consulate General of India in Dubai confirmed the new rates, which also cover Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs). +58% A standard 36-page adult passport rises from Dh285 to Dh450 — about 58% more. The steepest jump is a lost/damaged 60-page passport, up Dh415. Service Old New Increase Adult passport(36 pages) Dh285 ₹7,344 Dh450 ₹11,597 ↑ Dh165 ₹4,252 Adult Tatkaal(36 pages) Dh855 ₹22,033 Dh900 ₹23,193 ↑ Dh45 ₹1,160 Adult passport(60 pages) Dh380 ₹9,793 Dh630 ₹16,235 ↑ Dh250 ₹6,443 Adult Tatkaal(60 pages) Dh950 ₹24,482 Dh1,080 ₹27,832 ↑ Dh130 ₹3,350 Minor passport(36 pages) Dh190 ₹4,896 Dh325 ₹8,375 ↑ Dh135 ₹3,479 Minor Tatkaal Dh760 ₹19,585 Dh775 ₹19,972 ↑ Dh15 ₹387 Lost / damaged(36 pages) Dh570 ₹14,689 Dh900 ₹23,193 ↑ Dh330 ₹8,504 Lost / damaged Tatkaal (36 pages) Dh1,140 ₹29,378 Dh1,350 ₹34,790 ↑ Dh210 ₹5,412 Lost / damaged(60 pages) Dh665 ₹17,137 Dh1,080 ₹27,832 ↑ Dh415 ₹10,695 Lost / damaged Tatkaal (60 pages) Dh1,235 ₹31,827 Dh1,530 ₹39,428 ↑ Dh295 ₹7,602 Fees in UAE dirhams (Dh); rupee figures are indicative conversions and will vary with the exchange rate. PCC fees were also revised. Confirm the latest rates with the Consulate before applying. Sources: Ministry of External Affairs · Consulate General of India, Dubai · Khaleej Times. Express InfoGenIE .

Among the sharpest increases was the fee for replacement of a lost or damaged 60-page passport under the normal scheme, which had risen by Rs ₹10,695. A standard 36-page passport now costs Rs 4279.55 more, while a Tatkaal passport has increased by Rs 1167.15.