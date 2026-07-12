Indian-origin Google techie killed in Georgia shooting, husband charged with murder

Sheetal Wrzesien, allegedly shot dead by her husband on the night of July 7. (Photo: LinkedIn/Sheetal Wrzesien)

An Indian-origin tech professional and former Google employee was allegedly shot dead by her husband during a domestic dispute at their home in Cobb County, Georgia, local police said.

The victim, Sheetal Wrzesien, 57, was found with gunshot wounds inside the family’s home on Laurel Creek Trail. She died at the scene, as reported by the Fox 5.

Police have identified the accused as 56-year-old Kirk B. Wrzesien of Smyrna, Sheetal’s husband. Their 23-year-old son, Jason Wrzesien, was also shot inside the house. He was taken to a local hospital and survived, the report said.

What police said

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers reached the Wrzesien home just before 8 pm on July 7 after getting reports of a shooting. They found Jason wounded and Sheetal fatally hurt.

Kirk faces charges of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of possessing a firearm during a felony. He is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, the report said. Police have not shared a motive or an update on Jason’s condition.

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Who was Sheetal Wrzesien

Sheetal Wrzesien was a well-known Indian-origin tech leader with years of experience in product and technology management, working across startups and large companies. At the time of her death, she worked as a tech leader at GoTo Foods, according to the report.

She studied computer engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology and worked across e-commerce, marketing technology, media, and weather-related tech, the report said. Her LinkedIn profile described her as a visionary tech leader known for building new technology solutions across industries.

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Sheetal stayed closely connected to her college. She served on the Board of Trustees of the Georgia Tech Alumni Association and on the Advisory Board of the Georgia Tech College of Computing. She also co-invented two software patents during her career.

Investigators said the shooting followed a domestic dispute, though the exact cause is still being looked into.