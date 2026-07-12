Indian-origin Google techie killed in Georgia shooting, husband charged with murder

Kirk faces charges of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of possessing a firearm during a felony.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJul 12, 2026 02:03 PM IST First published on: Jul 12, 2026 at 02:03 PM IST
GeorgiaSheetal Wrzesien, allegedly shot dead by her husband on the night of July 7. (Photo: LinkedIn/Sheetal Wrzesien)

An Indian-origin tech professional and former Google employee was allegedly shot dead by her husband during a domestic dispute at their home in Cobb County, Georgia, local police said.

The victim, Sheetal Wrzesien, 57, was found with gunshot wounds inside the family’s home on Laurel Creek Trail. She died at the scene, as reported by the Fox 5.

Police have identified the accused as 56-year-old Kirk B. Wrzesien of Smyrna, Sheetal’s husband. Their 23-year-old son, Jason Wrzesien, was also shot inside the house. He was taken to a local hospital and survived, the report said.

What police said

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers reached the Wrzesien home just before 8 pm on July 7 after getting reports of a shooting. They found Jason wounded and Sheetal fatally hurt.

Kirk faces charges of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of possessing a firearm during a felony. He is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, the report said. Police have not shared a motive or an update on Jason’s condition.

Story continues below this ad
Also read India-origin US lawmaker Ro Khanna detained by Israeli settlers during West Bank visit

Who was Sheetal Wrzesien

Sheetal Wrzesien was a well-known Indian-origin tech leader with years of experience in product and technology management, working across startups and large companies. At the time of her death, she worked as a tech leader at GoTo Foods, according to the report.

Most Read
1Boat carrying 32 Indian tourists capsizes near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island; 15 dead
2US-Iran War Live Updates: Iran targets Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait to retaliation US attacks
3US-Iran War Highlights: US official says IRGC missile hit cargo ship, causing heavy damage
4US visa fraud: Four ex-police chiefs plead guilty over fake U-Visas for foreigners
5Why Trump administration subpoenaed New York Times reporters over Air Force One security report
6Trump vs Supreme Leader Mojtaba: US warns it will ‘destroy all areas of Iran’; Tehran vows Khamenei revenge

She studied computer engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology and worked across e-commerce, marketing technology, media, and weather-related tech, the report said. Her LinkedIn profile described her as a visionary tech leader known for building new technology solutions across industries.

Also read Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon set for first ISS mission

Sheetal stayed closely connected to her college. She served on the Board of Trustees of the Georgia Tech Alumni Association and on the Advisory Board of the Georgia Tech College of Computing. She also co-invented two software patents during her career.

Investigators said the shooting followed a domestic dispute, though the exact cause is still being looked into.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments