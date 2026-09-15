Indian-origin woman, friend killed trying to save each other on NY subway tracks

An Indian-origin woman and her Nepali-American friend were killed after a subway train struck them while they sat on the tracks at a Lower Manhattan station.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readSep 15, 2026 12:51 PM IST First published on: Sep 15, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Indian origin killed in NYCViral video appeared to show Navam Kaul and Malaika Chitre sitting calmly on the NYC subway tracks seconds before a train ran over them. (Photo: Malaika Chitre/LinkedIn/X/@nypmetro)

Two 24-year-old friends from New Jersey were killed after being struck by a subway train at Manhattan’s Spring Street station early Sunday, with investigators still trying to establish how they ended up on the tracks. Malaika Chitre, an Indian-origin woman from Dayton, New Jersey, and Navam Kaul, from Sayreville, were struck by a southbound No. 4 train at about 3:14am, according to police. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The pair were longtime friends and 2024 Rutgers University graduates. Chitre worked at Acadia Pharmaceuticals and had recently begun pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Temple University, while Kaul graduated from Rutgers Business School with a degree in finance and worked as a financial data analyst at Bloomberg.

What exactly happened?

A video recorded by a bystander and shared widely online appears to show the two sitting on the tracks shortly before the train arrived. The video does not establish what happened before that moment or how the pair came to be on the tracks.

Officers were called to the station after reports that two people needed help, according to the New York Daily News. They found Chitre and Kaul had already been struck. About 100 passengers on the train were taken off safely and moved to the platform, the New York Daily News reported.

How the two ended up on the tracks

The exact sequence of events is still being worked out. Citing law enforcement sources, the New York Post reported that one of the two may have fallen or climbed onto the tracks first, and the other went down to help. The train operator later told supervisors that she saw the pair sitting on the tracks and tried to use the emergency brake, but could not stop in time, according to the New York Post.

Investigators are looking into whether the two had been drinking and did not realise the danger in time, American media reports said. Officials say no note was found, though they have not ruled out that the deaths may not have been accidental.

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Who they were

Chitre and Kaul both studied at Rutgers University and graduated around the same time, the New York Daily News reported. Kaul attended Rutgers Business School in New Brunswick from 2020 but did not complete his degree. Chitre earned a Bachelor of Science from Rutgers’ School of Arts and Sciences in May 2024.

Chitre worked as an operations specialist at Acadia Pharmaceuticals, while Kaul worked as a financial data analyst at Bloomberg, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

A university spokesperson, Dory Devlin, said Rutgers was saddened to learn of the deaths of the two former students.

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People who knew Kaul described him as friendly and well liked. A family friend said he came from a close social circle within the South Asian community, adding there was nothing in his life that suggested he would do anything reckless. Kaul’s family is of Nepali descent; his parents moved to the US from Nepal about thirty years ago.

A former schoolmate from Sayreville War Memorial High School remembered him as down to earth, goofy and funny. A neighbour of Chitre’s family recalled her as bright and said she used to spend time with children in the area, adding that she was struggling to understand why the two were on the tracks.

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The NYPD said its investigation into the deaths is continuing.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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