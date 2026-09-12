Steak fight leads to handcuffs: Indian-origin woman arrested after tiff with Canada tenant

The incident surfaced after the tenant shared a series of videos on Instagram showing the woman, identified as Raj Tiwana, entering the tenant's house and allegedly assaulting him.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Sep 12, 2026 12:16 PM IST
The woman has been arrested by the Surrey Police.The woman has been arrested by the Surrey Police.
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An Indian-origin woman has been taken into custody for allegedly harassing her Canadian tenant in Surrey. The incident surfaced after the tenant shared a series of videos on Instagram showing the woman entering the tenant’s house and allegedly assaulting him.

One of the videos showed the woman, identified as Raj Tiwana, arguing over a barbecue grill at the property. In the video, the woman could be seen obstructing the tenant from making dinner, leading to a confrontation. She then tries to throw the steaks off the grill and then threatens to call the police.

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A second video showed her entering the tenant’s house and throwing stones at him. “Why are you in my unit. Please leave. Get out of my unit,” the tenant tells the woman. The verbal exchange soon escalates into a physical confrontation with the woman seen assaulting the tenant.

“Don’t touch me… Get your hands off me. Get out of here…Get out of my unit,” the tenant said.

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The videos have been uploaded on an Instagram page named ‘Tiwana Farm Servivor’. Indianexpress.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the claims made in the video.

A third video shows three men entering the tenant’s property even as he confronts her. The tenant also claimed that some men entered his property and changed the locks without permission.

The latest video shared on the social media site showed a team of Surrey Police arriving at the woman’s home and arresting her. However, there is no official statement issued by the Surrey Police. The woman is yet to share her version of events that led to the incident.

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The police informed her that she was arrested before she was handcuffed and taken away.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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