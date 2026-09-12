Steak fight leads to handcuffs: Indian-origin woman arrested after tiff with Canada tenant

The woman has been arrested by the Surrey Police.

An Indian-origin woman has been taken into custody for allegedly harassing her Canadian tenant in Surrey. The incident surfaced after the tenant shared a series of videos on Instagram showing the woman entering the tenant’s house and allegedly assaulting him.

One of the videos showed the woman, identified as Raj Tiwana, arguing over a barbecue grill at the property. In the video, the woman could be seen obstructing the tenant from making dinner, leading to a confrontation. She then tries to throw the steaks off the grill and then threatens to call the police.

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A second video showed her entering the tenant’s house and throwing stones at him. “Why are you in my unit. Please leave. Get out of my unit,” the tenant tells the woman. The verbal exchange soon escalates into a physical confrontation with the woman seen assaulting the tenant.