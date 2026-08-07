Indian-origin PhD student found dead in California. He was on a solo hike

Vikram Mubayi, who was pursuing his doctorate in UCSB's Department of Chemical Engineering, was found dead in the Inyo National Forest.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readAug 7, 2026 11:16 AM IST First published on: Aug 7, 2026 at 09:15 AM IST
Vikram MubayiVikram Mubayi's body was recovered on the evening of August 3. (Photo: Reddit/ Sierra Nevada)

An Indian-origin PhD student at the University of California, Santa Barbara has been found dead.

Vikram Mubayi – pursuing his doctorate in UCSB’s Department of Chemical Engineering – was on a solo hike in California’s Big Pine Lakes area over the weekend when he was reported missing, student publication Daily Nexus said.

Mubayi’s body was found in the Inyo National Forest.

Investigators have not disclosed the cause of death pending a complete investigation, but there is no indication, at this time, that there was any foul play.

What happened during the hike?

Mubayi last spoke to his family around 8:30 PM on August 1, at which time he shared his GPS location, the Daily Nexus reported. When he did not return and stopped responding to calls or messages, his family alerted the authorities.

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Inyo County Search and Rescue and the California Highway Patrol launched a search operation.

His body was found on the evening of August 3.

Who was Vikram Mubayi?

Mubayi was born and raised in Hong Kong before moving to the United States for his education.

His family, in a post on Reddit, described him as someone with solid hiking experience, calling him a “fairly experienced hiker”.

In a short biography he wrote for Illini 4000, a student-run non-profit group, Mubayi spoke about his love for sports and said he simply enjoyed “being outdoors”.

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He credited his mother for introducing him to the outdoors early in life, writing that she got him into hiking and tennis as soon as he learned to walk. He was also known to be an experienced cyclist.

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Before joining UCSB, Mubayi completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, graduating in 2022 with a degree in chemical engineering. During his time there, he worked as a research assistant at the Burke Laboratory and also took on a role as a teaching assistant.

At UCSB, his research focused on using bacteria and other biological methods to break down plant waste and plastics, aiming to develop sustainable alternatives to petroleum-based materials, according to details from his LinkedIn profile.

His death has left friends, faculty and the wider UCSB community mourning the loss of a young researcher known for his curiosity both in the lab and outdoors.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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