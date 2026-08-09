Indian national kills girlfriend in US, arrested in Germany

Varun was studying Business Analytics at the University of Arizona before being expelled due to a fight. (Photo: Youtube/ Varun)

A 20-year-old Indian student has been arrested in Germany and charged with alleged first-degree murder after his girlfriend was found dead in an apartment in Arizona, US.

19-year-old college student found dead

The incident took place around 4 pm (local time) on Thursday in Arizona’s Tucson city when the fire department responded to a call for a welfare check near Euclid Avenue and Elm Street. Upon their arrival, the officials found 19-year-old college student Julissa Rubi Salazar dead in the apartment situated near the University of Arizona, Tucson Police Department said.

Officials noticed trauma signs on the girl’s body and called the police. Homicide Unit detectives and police investigated the apartment and analysed the circumstances that led to her death. Arizona’s investigators then identified Salazar’s boyfriend as Varun Batchigari and the suspect in her death.