Indian-origin trans candidate without permanent UK visa elected to Scottish Parliament

An Indian-origin transgender candidate has been elected to Scotland’s parliament despite not holding a permanent UK visa, The Telegraph reported.

Q Manivannan, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, won a seat for the Scottish Greens in the Edinburgh and Lothians East region.

Who is Q Manivannan

Originally from Tamil Nadu, Manivannan moved to Scotland in 2021 to study international relations at the University of St Andrews. They are described as an anthropologist and poet.

Manivannan has called themselves a “queer Tamil immigrant” and has spoken about links to social justice movements.

A trans Indian migrant who arrived in the UK a few years ago and is not a citizen or permanent resident was elected to the Scottish parliament as a member of the woke Green Party. Scotland allows non-citizens to become elected to office.



“Q Mannivannan” is set to earn over… pic.twitter.com/3ePA6B0le1 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 9, 2026

Speaking after the result, Manivannan told supporters: “My name is Dr Q Manivannan, I am a transgender Tamil immigrant… I am to some in this country everything that the hateful despise, and I am standing here as your MSP now with care.”

They added: “A politics of care expands what is possible for everyone left behind, pushed out or never invited in.”

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Rule change allowed candidacy

The report said Manivannan was able to stand after the Scottish National Party government changed the rules last year.

Previously, candidates needed indefinite leave to remain. The new rules allow people with any valid visa to stand for election.

Visa concerns raised

According to the report, Manivannan had sought financial help to apply for a graduate visa, which would allow them to stay and work in the UK for a limited period.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Greens said Manivannan “is on a valid visa with the right to work and live in Scotland” and criticised the UK immigration system as “needlessly expensive and hostile”.

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The Telegraph also reported on past social media posts by Manivannan, including comments related to international issues, which drew criticism.

The party said the remarks had been taken out of context and reiterated its position on condemning violence and supporting peace.

The Scottish Greens secured a record number of seats in the election, including multiple candidates from diverse backgrounds.

Manivannan’s election marks a rare case of a non-permanent resident being elected to public office in the UK.