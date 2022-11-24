scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Indian-origin teenager stabbed to death in Canada

The 17-year-old suspect was identified by witnesses and arrested.

The victim was identified as Mehakpreet Sethi, who was stabbed at the Tamanawis Secondary School's parking lot in Surrey on Tuesday. (Representational)

An 18-year-old Indian-origin teenager has been stabbed to death at a high school parking lot by another teenager in Canada’s British Columbia province, police said.

The victim was identified as Mehakpreet Sethi, who was stabbed at the Tamanawis Secondary School’s parking lot in Surrey on Tuesday by a 17-year-old following a fight between the two, the Vancouver Sun newspaper reported.

The principal of the school confirmed on Tuesday that a fight took place in the parking lot but the victim was not a school student, according to the report.

“At this time, it is believed that the suspect and the victim were known to each other and that this was an isolated incident,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team’s Sgt. Timothy Pierotti was quoted as saying in the report.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...

The 17-year-old suspect was identified by witnesses and arrested.

immigration image

Canada’s national police force’s Surrey spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn said police were called about the attack shortly after noon.

“Police arrived within minutes and immediately began life-saving measures,” Munn said.

“The 18-year-old victim was transported to the hospital, however despite all attempts to revive the individual, he has succumbed to his injuries,” she was quoted as saying in the report.

Advertisement

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) called on the school students who witnessed the deadly fight to come forward with any information they possess

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 03:40:02 pm
Next Story

SC to set up fresh 5-judge bench to hear pleas challenging polygamy, ‘nikah halala’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X
close