Indian origin Singaporean charged for the murder of lady co-director

A 50-year-old Indian-origin man was charged on Friday for the murder of a Chinese lady, his co-director in a renovation firm.

Caleb Joshua Chai Shanmugam is accused of killing Ang Qi Ying, 27, in a ground-floor unit at Block 2 Beach Road around 7 pm on November 9.

She was reportedly missing for days before being found in the shop on Sunday. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

A check with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority revealed the two were co-directors of renovation company Smart Click Services since October 1, 2021, according to a report published by The Straits Times.

The police said earlier they were alerted on Sunday to a case of unnatural death at the shop.

“(The woman) was linked to a missing person report made on the evening of November 10 and the police had identified a 50-year-old man in connection to the case,” they added.

The Royal Malaysia Police arrested Chai from Johor Bahru, the southern most Malaysian city linked to Singapore by a causeway, and handed him to the Singapore police on Wednesday.

Ang had gone missing on November 9, prompting pleas from friends and family for information on her whereabouts. Chai left for Malaysia on November 10.

Ang’s last message to her mother that day (November 9) stated that she would not be returning home.

Ang’s loved ones later received news that she was found dead.

She was cremated on Tuesday.

Chai’s case has been adjourned to November 25.

Offenders convicted of murder face the death penalty under Singapore law.