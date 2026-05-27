India-origin doctor had sex with patient, then ‘blackmailed’ into prescribing off-the-books painkillers

India-origin neurosurgeon suspended after tribunal found misconduct linked to a patient relationship and prescribing opioid painkillers without records.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 27, 2026 07:58 PM IST
uk doctorAccording to medical tribunals record, accused doctor Chirag Patel was a Consultant at the University Hospital Wales in Cardiff. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

An India-origin neurosurgeon has been suspended by the authorities from practising for eight months after he allegedly had sexual relationship with a patient and was allegedly ‘blackmailed’ into prescribing opioid painkillers without keeping any records of it.

According to medical tribunals record, accused doctor Chirag Patel, who is a Consultant at the University Hospital Wales in Cardiff, operated on the patient three times between February 2019 and December 2021, BBC reported. After the procedure, the two individuals initiated a sexual relationship which lasted for around six months.

Extended relationship and prescription irregularities

The tribunal found that Patel and the patient’s relationship continued until January 2023 and the India-origin neurosurgeon kept prescribing the controlled medication. The patient had then threatened the doctor to expose their relationship. The tribunal heard that he “bitterly regrets” his actions.

In a setback for Patel, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, which runs the University Hospital Wales, said that it was aware about the suspension and that the accused neurosurgeon doesn’t work for the board anymore.

Specialist role and surgical timeline

Patel was a permanent consultant at the hospital in Cardiff since 2018 and he was the only clinician in Wales who could treat Patient A’s specific condition, according to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service, BBC reported.

Discectomy procedure was carried out on the patient in February 2019 by Patel, who again operated on the patient in August 2019 and then a final time in December 2021.

Breakdown of relationship and regulatory action

The report stated that the relationship between the patient and Patel deteriorated by February 2023 and the patient made accusations to the police against the doctor. The same month Patel referred to the General Medical Council (GMC), an independent regulator of doctors.

Story continues below this ad

According to GMC counsel Harriet Tighe, “The misconduct in this case was persistent, repeated, and was an abuse of professional position which demonstrated a reckless disregard for patient safety and professional standards,” BBC reported.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments