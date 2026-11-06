Two years after the death of a woman in Virginia, her Indian-origin husband has now claimed that she died by suicide, but admitted to dismembering her body, WUSA reported.

Naresh Bhatt, 39, told a Virginia court that he found his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a Nepali-origin, unconscious and surrounded by vomit, lying around an open packet of insecticide by the bed.

Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a 28-year-old nurse and mother, was missing since July 27, 2024 and was presumed dead by the authorities. Weeks later, Bhatt was charged with first-degree murder of his wife, concealing her body and defiling it. He was arrested weeks after the crime.

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This was the first time since 2024 when the US authorities got to know what exactly unfolded on the night of July 29, 2024.

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What Naresh Bhatt told US court

In a first, Naresh Bhatt has shared the account of what unfolded in July 2024 as he testified in his own defence in the case over the disappearance of Mamta Kafle Bhatt.

Mamta was last seen in July 2024 and her body was never found.

On the second day of testimony, Naresh departed from his earlier statements around his wife’s disappearance and claimed he found Mamta unconscious lying by the foot of the bed on the night she went missing, according to WUSA.

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He said he found Mamta surrounded by vomit and an open insecticide packet lying near her.

Naresh Bhatt testified that he used a saw to cut Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s body apart and placed her remains in trash bags. When asked whether he did it so her body would not be found, Bhatt answered, “Yes.” MORE: https://t.co/wJcspb6Ivh https://t.co/Gyea2Pw9f0 — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) November 5, 2026

When asked why didn’t he call 911, he said, “I tried to call. I was really scared.”

Bhatt said he went to bed on the night of July 29 with her child, but didn’t hear Mamta come upstairs. He said when he woke up at around 4 am, he saw Mamta lying at the foot of the bed. He claimed he tried resuscitating her for an hour and then took her to the bathroom.

He said he then used a saw to cut up her body and said he considered taking his own life.

“Just make it smaller size so that it fit on the can…I was trying to (cut) leg apart…lower body apart,” Naresh told the attorney when asked what he remembered of the July night.

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“My hands were not working. I don’t know what I was feeling, but feeling very differently. I was unable to do anything. My hands were not even working. My body was not working…So, I put the dead body in the trash,” he added narrating the events on the night of July 29.

When asked what did he do after seeing the body, he said, “Put it in the trash can. I had a saw. I used it.”

Bhatt, a former Fairfax County police recruit and former US Army Reserve automated logistics specialist, was charged with first-degree murder. He has however pleaded not guilty.

The case so far

Mamta Kafle Bhatt was reported missing on August 5 by her husband, who initially told police she might have gone to visit relatives in New York or Texas.

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However, authorities later discovered she had no relatives in those states, and her phone had been active until August 1.

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She was last seen on July 27 at the UVA Health Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, where she worked in the medical surgical unit. She was presumed dead after the authorities failed to trace her.

However, police revealed that Bhatt purchased knives and cleaning supplies after the murder on July 30, raising suspicions that he attempted to cover up the crime.

Authorities also found stains resembling blood splatters from her bedroom and pools of blood in the bathroom “as if something was dragged across the floor”.

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Virginia Police said that DNA tests proved that the blood found from Kafle Bhatt’s bedroom was hers, with evidence showing that she was murdered on July 29.

Naresh was arrested on August 22 and also charged with murder and defiling a body, among other charges.