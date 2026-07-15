‘Are you Muslim?’: Indian-origin man stabbed 15 times in US after religion questioned

Indian-origin Muslim stabbing in Utah is being investigated as a possible hate crime after a man allegedly attacked the victim inside a mall.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJul 15, 2026 10:14 PM IST
indian origin man attacked in usThe attack, which took place at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City in the state of Utah, appeared to have been motivated by religious hatred, police stated. (Photo: GoFundMe.com)
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A man was arrested in the United States’ Utah for allegedly stabbing an Indian-origin man multiple times. He later told police that he targeted the victim because of his religion and “intends to kill Muslims”, court documents showed.

The attack, which took place at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City in the state of Utah, appeared to have been motivated by religious hatred, police stated. The accused, Peter Michael Larsen, 48, reportedly told police that ⁠he constituted “a substantial danger to the public if released based on his violent actions…ideologies and pre-planned mass casualty events”.

Details of the confrontation and multiple stab wounds

The victim, who worked at a mall kiosk, had “multiple stab wounds all over his body and was ​bleeding profusely,” police said in an affidavit, Reuters reported.

The incident took place when the victim was approached by the suspect, who asked his name and religion, and thereafter requested a water bottle, the Salt Lake Tribune reported, citing Imam Shuaib Din of the Utah Islamic Center.

Critical injuries and swift bystander intervention

As the victim turned to take the water bottle, the suspect allegedly stabbed him 15 times. The victim was taken to the hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds and remains in critical condition, The Independent added.

Police later said the accused Larsen was pinned to the ground by bystanders before officials arrived at the scene.

Community support and victim identification efforts

Another employee at the kiosk, Luna Nunez, who was present when the attack took place inside the mall, created a GoFundMe page to support the victim.

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According to ABC4 News, Adnan Mohammed, who is the owner of the kiosk where the incident took place, revealed the identity of the victim and said Sohail, 37, worked in the kiosk in Valley Fair Mall.

Witness testimony reveals religious profiling motives

“He said [Larsen] asked, ‘Where are you from?’ and he told him, ‘I’m from India, my name’s Sohail,” Nunez said. “Larsen said, ‘Are you Muslim?’ and Sohail said yes, and he just began stabbing him.”

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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