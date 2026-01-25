Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada’s Burnaby, gang war link under probe

The investigators confirmed that the vehicle found burning in the 5000 block of Buxton Street was linked to the homicide.

Dilraj Singh Gill of VancouverDilraj Singh Gill of Vancouver (Photo/rcmp.ca)

An Indian-origin man was fatally shot in Canada’s Burnaby on January 22, with the police stating that the killing could have been a targeted incident.

The 28-year-old victim has been identified as Dilraj Singh Gill from Vancouver. The cops said that Gill was “known to police” and that the shooting “appears to have a nexus to the BC Gang conflict.”

He was shot near the 3700 block of Canada Way, and despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries.

“On January 22, 2026, just before 5:30 p.m., Burnaby RCMP frontline officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 3700 block of Canada Way. When police arrived on the scene, they located a male victim. Despite life-saving efforts, the man did not survive,” police in Burnaby, British Columbia, said in a statement.

“Shortly after, officers located a vehicle on fire in the 5000 block of Buxton Street. Investigators worked to determine whether there may be any links to the shooting,” it added.

The investigators confirmed that the vehicle found burning in the 5000 block of Buxton Street was linked to the homicide.

“Homicide investigators are working closely with the Burnaby RCMP, the Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) and the BC Coroners Service to collect evidence and advance the investigation,” said Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “A shooting, especially in a public place, is extremely troubling, not only for the police but for the entire community. Information from witnesses and those in the area will be crucial in ensuring this investigation advances and to hold those responsible accountable.”

Authorities further urged witnesses to come forward, especially those with dashcam or CCTV footage from the areas of Canada Way from Boundary Road to Willingdon Avenue and Buxton Street near Royal Oak Avenue and Forglen Drive, between 5:00 PM and 6:30 PM on January 22.

