Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada’s Burnaby, gang war link under probe

An Indian-origin man was fatally shot in Canada’s Burnaby on January 22, with the police stating that the killing could have been a targeted incident.

The 28-year-old victim has been identified as Dilraj Singh Gill from Vancouver. The cops said that Gill was “known to police” and that the shooting “appears to have a nexus to the BC Gang conflict.”

He was shot near the 3700 block of Canada Way, and despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries.

“On January 22, 2026, just before 5:30 p.m., Burnaby RCMP frontline officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 3700 block of Canada Way. When police arrived on the scene, they located a male victim. Despite life-saving efforts, the man did not survive,” police in Burnaby, British Columbia, said in a statement.