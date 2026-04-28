Indian-origin man sentenced to 19-month jail in Singapore for molesting minor

Singapore court has sentenced an Indian-origin man to 19 months in jail for molesting his friend’s minor sister. (Photo: AP)

A Singapore court has sentenced an Indian-origin man to 19 months in jail for molesting his friend’s minor sister over several years, according to media reports.

Melvinder Singh Gurmit Singh, 33, was convicted on two counts of molestation. The offences took place when the victim was between seven and nine years old, while he was aged between 19 and 21.

What the court heard

The victim did not report the incidents at the time, saying she felt “nobody would believe her”, according to a report by Channel News Asia.

She later said the abuse affected her ability to give and receive physical affection.

The case came to light in March 2023 after she told her mother and boyfriend about the incidents, following which a police report was filed.

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Defence and prosecution

Singh denied the charges during the trial. He claimed that the girl had “kissed him consensually” and said the allegations were made as an act of revenge.

Prosecutors sought a jail term of between 20 and 22 months, stating that he had “exploited a young victim” and “abused the trust” of the victim’s family.

Sentence and next steps

The court sentenced him to 19 months in jail. Singh has said he will appeal against both his conviction and sentence.

Under Singapore law, each count of molesting a minor carries a penalty of up to five years in jail, along with a possible fine, caning, or a combination of these punishments.