Indian-origin man sentenced to 19-month jail in Singapore for molesting minor

The victim did not report the incidents at the time, saying she felt “nobody would believe her.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 28, 2026 08:23 AM IST First published on: Apr 28, 2026 at 08:23 AM IST
SingaporeSingapore court has sentenced an Indian-origin man to 19 months in jail for molesting his friend’s minor sister. (Photo: AP)

A Singapore court has sentenced an Indian-origin man to 19 months in jail for molesting his friend’s minor sister over several years, according to media reports.

Melvinder Singh Gurmit Singh, 33, was convicted on two counts of molestation. The offences took place when the victim was between seven and nine years old, while he was aged between 19 and 21.

What the court heard

The victim did not report the incidents at the time, saying she felt “nobody would believe her”, according to a report by Channel News Asia.

She later said the abuse affected her ability to give and receive physical affection.

The case came to light in March 2023 after she told her mother and boyfriend about the incidents, following which a police report was filed.

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Defence and prosecution

Singh denied the charges during the trial. He claimed that the girl had “kissed him consensually” and said the allegations were made as an act of revenge.

Prosecutors sought a jail term of between 20 and 22 months, stating that he had “exploited a young victim” and “abused the trust” of the victim’s family.

Sentence and next steps

The court sentenced him to 19 months in jail. Singh has said he will appeal against both his conviction and sentence.

Under Singapore law, each count of molesting a minor carries a penalty of up to five years in jail, along with a possible fine, caning, or a combination of these punishments.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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