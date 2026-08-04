Indian-origin man among 25 persons facing revocation of US citizenship

The United States Department of Justice has registered a case against an Indian-origin man, revoking his citizenship allegedly for crimes, including falsifying identity, attempt to murder, and child sexual abuse, authorities told PTI on Wednesday.

Sixty-five-year-old Narinder Singh is one of the 25 people whose citizenship is being revoked for securing “naturalisation through fraud, concealment, or other unlawful conduct — including concealing violent crimes, sexual offences against children, fraudulent identities, and other disqualifying facts,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Monday.

Underlining that “US citizenship is one of our nation’s highest privileges, and it must be obtained lawfully and honestly”, Blanche said that the filings represented “the largest coordinated denaturalisation effort in Department history, but they are only the beginning.”