Indian-origin man among 25 persons facing revocation of US citizenship

The United States Department of Justice has registered a case against an Indian-origin man, revoking his citizenship allegedly for crimes, including falsifying identity, attempt to murder, and child sexual abuse, authorities told PTI on Wednesday.
Sixty-five-year-old Narinder Singh is one of the 25 people whose citizenship is being revoked for securing “naturalisation through fraud, concealment, or other unlawful conduct — including concealing violent crimes, sexual offences against children, fraudulent identities, and other disqualifying facts,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Monday.
Underlining that “US citizenship is one of our nation’s highest privileges, and it must be obtained lawfully and honestly”, Blanche said that the filings represented “the largest coordinated denaturalisation effort in Department history, but they are only the beginning.”
“The Justice Department will continue to use every tool available to protect the integrity of the naturalisation process and the safety of the American people,” PTI quoted Blanche as saying.
Complaints against the Indian-origin man
The Justice Department filed the case against Singh in the District of Delaware for allegedly using a fraudulent identity to seek admission to the US.
Singh used dual identities to enter the US in 1996, and was naturalised as a US citizen on May 1, 2008, the Department stated.
The complaint alleged seven counts for multiple misrepresentations and unlawful acts that adversely reflected his moral character, PTI highlighted.
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Who are the other individuals?
Pakistani natives — Zia Murad Bhatti and Mohd Wasif — are also facing revocation of their US citizenship for allegedly falsifying identity, PTI noted.
Among the 25 naturalised US citizens against whom complaints were filed between July 20 and August 3 are natives of 17 countries: Pakistan, Moldova, India, Mexico, Colombia, Nigeria, Liberia, Ghana, Jamaica, Taiwan, Honduras, Cameroon, Jordan, Cuba, El Salvador, Haiti and Sweden.
Justice Department’s Civil Division Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate said, “Today marks the largest denaturalisation surge in recorded history.”
Trump targets immigrants
The latest filings bring the Justice Department’s tally of denaturalisation filings to 123 since US President Donald Trump assumed office on January 20, 2025.
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The Trump administration has been ramping up efforts to revoke citizenship from those who obtained it unlawfully, while citing a wide range of alleged conduct.
These allegation include attempted murder, child sexual abuse, domestic violence, marriage fraud, identity fraud, passport fraud, bank and credit card fraud, and practising medicine without a licence, among other offences.
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