A Virginia court has found Indian-origin man Naresh Bhatt guilty of first-degree murder on Tuesday and rejected his claim that his wife died by suicide.

The conviction comes days after Bhatt, 39, told the court that he found her wife unconscious and when he couldn’t revive her, he dismembered her and disposed of her body. He, however, denied murdering her and said she died by suicide after consuming insecticide.

“We the jury find the accused Naresh Bhatt guilty of transporting, desecrating, concealing or altering a dead body. The jury find the accused, Naresh Bhatt, guilty of first-degree murder…the jury finds the accused guilty of physical defiling a dead human body,” the jury ruled.