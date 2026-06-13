Indian-origin man in UK gets 34-year jail term for kidnap, torture and rape

A UK court has sentenced an Indian-origin man to 34 years in prison for kidnapping, torturing and raping a 24-year-old woman in a case described by investigators as involving “unimaginable” brutality.

Gagandeep Singh, 34, was handed the sentence on Friday after being found guilty of two counts of rape, kidnap, false imprisonment and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The sentence includes 28 years in custody followed by a six-year extended licence period, with Singh required to serve a minimum of 18 years before he can be considered for parole.

What had happened

According to evidence presented during the trial, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, became suspicious in June 2024 after being asked to carry a suitcase containing unknown items from Thailand to the UK. After she refused, she was abducted upon arriving at Birmingham Airport.