Indian-origin London landlord stripped of OBE after £300,000 fine over housing offences

An Indian-origin landlord in west London has been stripped of his Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) after his conduct was found to have brought the UK honours system into disrepute.

Nirpal Riat, whose name is spelt Nirpaul Riat in local news reports, was included in the UK Cabinet Office’s October 2026 list of people whose honours have been forfeited. The official list records his OBE as having been awarded in 2011.

Riat was fined £300,000 in 2023 after a case involving illegally converted houses and properties where vulnerable tenants lived in poor conditions. The penalty was imposed by judges at Isleworth Crown Court, following a prosecution pursued by Hounslow Council.