Indian-origin London landlord stripped of OBE after £300,000 fine over housing offences

Riat was fined £300,000 in 2023 after a case involving illegally converted houses and properties where vulnerable tenants lived in poor conditions.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 06:27 PM IST
Nirpal Riat, whose name is spelt Nirpaul Riat in local news reports, was included in the UK Cabinet Office’s October 2026 list of people whose honours have been forfeited. (AI-generated image)Nirpal Riat, whose name is spelt Nirpaul Riat in local news reports, was included in the UK Cabinet Office’s October 2026 list of people whose honours have been forfeited. (AI-generated image)
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An Indian-origin landlord in west London has been stripped of his Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) after his conduct was found to have brought the UK honours system into disrepute.

Nirpal Riat, whose name is spelt Nirpaul Riat in local news reports, was included in the UK Cabinet Office’s October 2026 list of people whose honours have been forfeited. The official list records his OBE as having been awarded in 2011.

Riat was fined £300,000 in 2023 after a case involving illegally converted houses and properties where vulnerable tenants lived in poor conditions. The penalty was imposed by judges at Isleworth Crown Court, following a prosecution pursued by Hounslow Council.

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According to court reporting, the properties had damp and mould, water leaks, limited natural light, irregular heating and no hot water. The case involved the management of 22 properties, as well as the unlawful conversion of a house into eight flats and the letting of an outbuilding in Osterley, west London.

Riat had previously been fined £20,000 in 2009 for an illegal property conversion in Hanworth, also in Hounslow.

The Cabinet Office’s honours forfeiture list gives the reason for the withdrawal of his OBE as “bringing the honours system into disrepute”.

Why was Riat awarded an OBE?

Riat received the honour in 2011 for services to charity and to the Punjabi community. He had raised nearly £50,000 for causes including air ambulance services, Thames Valley Crime Stoppers and Great Ormond Street Hospital, according to local reporting.

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The forfeiture process was initiated after Hounslow Council sought the removal of his honour. Tom Bruce, deputy leader of the council, had publicly called for the OBE to be rescinded after the housing case in 2023. The council later submitted a formal request.

Reacting to the forfeiture, Bruce said the decision sent a message that landlords who exploit tenants and profit from unacceptable living conditions should face consequences.

Indian-origin businessman Raminder Ranger also lost honour

Riat’s case follows that of Indian-origin businessman Raminder Ranger, whose Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) was forfeited in December 2024.

The UK Cabinet Office listed the reason as bringing the honours system into disrepute. Ranger received the CBE in 2016 for services to British business and the Asian community.

(With inputs from PTI)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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