How India-born entrepreneurs built a staggering lead over all immigrant founders in the US unicorn race

Indian-origin founders lead all immigrant groups behind US unicorn startups, with 96 billion-dollar companies to their name, an NFAP study found.(File Photo)

Indian-born entrepreneurs have emerged as the largest group of immigrant founders behind America’s billion-dollar startups, underscoring the growing influence of the Indian diaspora in the US innovation economy.

A new study by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), a US-based non-profit research organisation, found that Indian-origin entrepreneurs have founded or co-founded 96 American unicorns, privately held startups valued at more than $1 billion. The figure is the highest for any immigrant community in the United States.

PTI reported that Immigrants and US Billion-Dollar Companies, authored by NFAP Executive Director Stuart Anderson, highlights the central role immigrants continue to play in building some of America’s fastest-growing companies. According to the study, immigrants have founded or co-founded 455 of the 775 privately held US unicorns, accounting for 59 per cent of the country’s billion-dollar startups.