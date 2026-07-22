Indian-origin doctor in US jailed for secretly filming women in hospital restroom

The sentencing of medical resident Advait Deshmukh took place in June in Lucas County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty. (AI Generated Image)

An Indian-origin doctor working in US’ Ohio has been sent to jail for six months and ordered to attend Sexaholics Anonymous meetings after being convicted of secretly recording women in employee restrooms.

Medical resident Advait Deshmukh of ProMedica Toledo Hospital will also need to register as a sex offender for 15 years after he admitted to the accusations in June in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Deshmukh pled guilty to one count of attempted tampering with evidence and seven counts of voyeurism, Ohio-based television station WTOL11 News reported.

The report added that Deshmukh was ordered by Judge Michael Goulding of Lucas County to also serve three years of probation and continue mental health and sex offender treatment.