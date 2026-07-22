Indian-origin doctor in US jailed for secretly filming women in hospital restroom

An Indian-origin doctor working in US’ Ohio has been sent to jail for six months and ordered to attend Sexaholics Anonymous meetings after being convicted of secretly recording women in employee restrooms.
Medical resident Advait Deshmukh of ProMedica Toledo Hospital will also need to register as a sex offender for 15 years after he admitted to the accusations in June in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Deshmukh pled guilty to one count of attempted tampering with evidence and seven counts of voyeurism, Ohio-based television station WTOL11 News reported.
The report added that Deshmukh was ordered by Judge Michael Goulding of Lucas County to also serve three years of probation and continue mental health and sex offender treatment.
The convicted medical resident plans to relocate to Franklin County from Ohio, but he will have to continue the efforts and register with the authorities, the judge informed.
Doctor apologised ahead of sentencing
Ahead of his sentencing, Deshmukh, who was a third-year medical resident at the University of Toledo specialising in endourology and urologic oncology, apologised to the victims.
The Indian-origin physician’s attorney reportedly asked the court that since he is participating in therapy to understand the gravity of the situation and the behaviour that led to the crimes, he must be kept on probation instead of jail time.
Hidden camera discovered in hospital restroom
The case came to light when a hospital employee, in June 2025, discovered a digital device hidden inside a box in a unisex restroom in Toledo Hospital’s Renaissance Tower.
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According to prosecutors, when a witness reportedly found the device and tried to remove it, Deshmukh snatched it and claimed that it belonged to him.
Investigation allegedly uncovered 82 images
After a joint investigation was carried out by ProMedica Hospital and Toledo Police, the team found 82 pictures on the phone that were allegedly taken between February and May 2025.
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