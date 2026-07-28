Kidnapped in Mali, Indian-origin diamond trader released after family pays Rs 44 crore ransom

A 75-year-old India-origin diamond merchant who was kidnapped in Mali has been released after his family paid a ransom of 4 million euros, worth close to Rs 44 crore, according to PTI. Dhiru Ramani was seized in April while in Mali, where he had recently bought a gold mine and had been living for some time.
The kidnappers had first demanded around Rs 100 crore for Ramani’s release, but his family, who live in the US, negotiated the figure down before securing his freedom. The ransom of 4 million euros was paid last week to win his release in the West African country, according to the report.
Ramani, who comes from Gujarat’s Amreli district and is linked to the diamond trade in Surat, is reported to still be in Mali, where local authorities are questioning him following his release. “He has been released, but he is still in Mali.
The local police are questioning him about his release and the circumstances surrounding it,” a source told PTI.
Ramani’s US-based family managed the negotiations on their own, with no Indian government agency involved in the process, the source added.
Ramani hails from Dhar village in Amreli district and has been connected to the diamond business since around 1980.
He later moved to the United States, where his family runs an international diamond trading business.
Around the time of the alleged kidnapping in April, the Indian Embassy in Bamako, Mali’s capital, had issued a general security advisory urging Indian nationals in the country to stay cautious, according to PTI.
The advisory, dated 25 April, pointed to recent security developments and reported attacks in Kati and other parts of Mali, and urged Indian nationals to remain vigilant, stay indoors, and follow instructions from Malian authorities. The advisory did not refer to any specific incident or individual.
With inputs from PTI