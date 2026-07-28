Kidnapped in Mali, Indian-origin diamond trader released after family pays Rs 44 crore ransom

Dhiru Ramani originally belonged to the Dhar village in Gujarat's Amreli district. (Photo: X)

A 75-year-old India-origin diamond merchant who was kidnapped in Mali has been released after his family paid a ransom of 4 million euros, worth close to Rs 44 crore, according to PTI. Dhiru Ramani was seized in April while in Mali, where he had recently bought a gold mine and had been living for some time.

The kidnappers had first demanded around Rs 100 crore for Ramani’s release, but his family, who live in the US, negotiated the figure down before securing his freedom. The ransom of 4 million euros was paid last week to win his release in the West African country, according to the report.