Kidnapped in Mali, Indian-origin diamond trader released after family pays Rs 44 crore ransom

The kidnappers had first demanded around Rs 100 crore for Ramani's release, but his family, who live in the US.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJul 28, 2026 05:28 AM IST First published on: Jul 28, 2026 at 05:22 AM IST
MaliDhiru Ramani originally belonged to the Dhar village in Gujarat's Amreli district. (Photo: X)

A 75-year-old India-origin diamond merchant who was kidnapped in Mali has been released after his family paid a ransom of 4 million euros, worth close to Rs 44 crore, according to PTI. Dhiru Ramani was seized in April while in Mali, where he had recently bought a gold mine and had been living for some time.

The kidnappers had first demanded around Rs 100 crore for Ramani’s release, but his family, who live in the US, negotiated the figure down before securing his freedom. The ransom of 4 million euros was paid last week to win his release in the West African country, according to the report.

Where is Ramani now?

Ramani, who comes from Gujarat’s Amreli district and is linked to the diamond trade in Surat, is reported to still be in Mali, where local authorities are questioning him following his release. “He has been released, but he is still in Mali.

Also read India, US reach interim deal: Surat’s gems and jewellery industry hopes to bring the bling back

The local police are questioning him about his release and the circumstances surrounding it,” a source told PTI.

Ramani’s US-based family managed the negotiations on their own, with no Indian government agency involved in the process, the source added.

Story continues below this ad

Who is Dhiru Ramani?

Ramani hails from Dhar village in Amreli district and has been connected to the diamond business since around 1980.

He later moved to the United States, where his family runs an international diamond trading business.

Also read 5000 Indians forced into cyber-slavery in Cambodia, MHA discusses rescue strategy

Had a warning been issued earlier?

Around the time of the alleged kidnapping in April, the Indian Embassy in Bamako, Mali’s capital, had issued a general security advisory urging Indian nationals in the country to stay cautious, according to PTI.

The advisory, dated 25 April, pointed to recent security developments and reported attacks in Kati and other parts of Mali, and urged Indian nationals to remain vigilant, stay indoors, and follow instructions from Malian authorities. The advisory did not refer to any specific incident or individual.

With inputs from PTI

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments