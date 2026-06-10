Indian-origin couple, 9-year-old son die after falling from 36th-floor London apartment

Police are now probing the circumstances of the Indian-origin couple and their 9-year-old son in London.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 12:13 PM IST
LondonThe couple fell 400 ft from the balcony of their 36th-floor apartment.
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An Indian-origin family of three, including a terminally ill nine-year-old boy, was found dead after falling from a high-rise residential tower in south London on the morning of May 27. The deceased have been identified as Aditi Vijay Paralkar, 46, Rakesh Narayan Pai, 47, and their son Sid Pai Paralkar, according to a Metropolitan Police spokesperson, the BBC reported.

Couple fell from 36th floor

The couple fell 400 ft from the balcony of their 36th-floor apartment in the 45-storey Highpoint tower block in Elephant and Castle. Emergency services were called to Churchyard Row in the morning on May 27 following reports that people had fallen from a height.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain under investigation. Acting Det Supt Dan Whitten said: “Our thoughts remain with Aditi, Rakesh and Sid’s family and loved ones while we work at pace to establish the facts surrounding these tragic deaths. We are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances and would encourage members of the public and the press to refrain from speculation.”

Only child allegedly denied treatment

According to some reports, the tragedy is believed to have occurred after Sid, the couple’s only child, was denied medical treatment and discharged from hospital, leaving his parents devastated.

Southwark MP Neil Coyle was quoted as saying by BBC: “My thoughts are with the family at this horrendous time; losing three loved ones in one terrible tragedy. No-one should struggle alone and anyone finding coping in difficult circumstances please reach out. Help is available.”

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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