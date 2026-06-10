Indian-origin couple, 9-year-old son die after falling from 36th-floor London apartment

An Indian-origin family of three, including a terminally ill nine-year-old boy, was found dead after falling from a high-rise residential tower in south London on the morning of May 27. The deceased have been identified as Aditi Vijay Paralkar, 46, Rakesh Narayan Pai, 47, and their son Sid Pai Paralkar, according to a Metropolitan Police spokesperson, the BBC reported.

Couple fell from 36th floor

The couple fell 400 ft from the balcony of their 36th-floor apartment in the 45-storey Highpoint tower block in Elephant and Castle. Emergency services were called to Churchyard Row in the morning on May 27 following reports that people had fallen from a height.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain under investigation. Acting Det Supt Dan Whitten said: “Our thoughts remain with Aditi, Rakesh and Sid’s family and loved ones while we work at pace to establish the facts surrounding these tragic deaths. We are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances and would encourage members of the public and the press to refrain from speculation.”