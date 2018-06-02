Indian-origin boy killed in UK road collision

Dev Naran was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision between a truck and a car on the M6 motorway near Birmingham on Thursday. (Representational) Dev Naran was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision between a truck and a car on the M6 motorway near Birmingham on Thursday. (Representational)

An eight-year-old Indian-origin boy was killed in a deadly road crash on a UK highway. Dev Naran was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision between a truck and a car on the M6 motorway near Birmingham on Thursday.

“He excelled at school and wanted to become a doctor. He looked after his brother Neel, who suffered brain damage at birth,” his parents said in a statement.

A man and a woman travelling with Naran in the car were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they both remain in a stable condition. West Midlands Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident as the 62-year-old driver of the truck, who escaped uninjured, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sergeant Alan Wood, from West Midlands Police, said: “Our thoughts are with Dev’s family who have asked for privacy at this very difficult time. I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash, in particular anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch.”

Paramedics rushed to the scene to find the boy, from the city of Leicester, was in cardiac arrest.

“Crews arrived to find three patients, all of whom had been travelling in the car. The boy was found to be in cardiac arrest and ambulance staff immediately began CPR [Cardiopulmonary resuscitation],” a spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

“Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

A man in his 60s was treated for a fractured shoulder and a woman, in her 20s, was treated for a leg injury.

