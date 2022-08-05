Indian NGO among finalists for 2022 Impact Award

August 5, 2022 12:42:04 pm
Indian NGO Samridh is among the finalists for the 2022 P3 Impact Award along with four other nonprofit bodies.
The award is presented every year by the Department of State and University of Virginia Darden School of Business Institute for Business in Society.
It recognises exemplary public-private partnerships (P3s) that provide solutions to pressing issues such as promoting an equitable economic recovery from COVID-19, improving access to education and quality healthcare, and utilising emerging technologies to improve lives while tackling the climate crisis.
This years finalists are Plastics Solutions Alliance – Timor-Leste; School the World Community Schools – Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama; SAMRIDH Healthcare Blended Finance Facility – India; Partnership for Central America – United States of America and Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation – Global.
The winner will be announced at the 2022 Concordia Annual Summit on September 19.
According to the State Department, Sustainable Access to Market and Resources for Innovative Delivery of Healthcare (SAMRIDH) is a blended finance facility supported by USAID and implemented by IPE Global in partnership with varied stakeholders from government, philanthropic and financial institutions, private sector, incubator/accelerators and academia.
SAMRIDH works to address the weak health systems and persistent shortage of skilled workforce and infrastructure in India, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.
It combines commercial capital with public and philanthropic funds to drive greater investments in market-based health solutions.
SAMRIDH’s immediate goal is to bridge the supply-side gaps in emergency health services and accelerate India’s response to COVID-19.
In the long term, it aims to strengthen comprehensive health services to improve access to affordable and quality healthcare for vulnerable communities and build resilient health systems to effectively respond to future health emergencies, the State Department said.
