scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Indian NGO among finalists for 2022 Impact Award

SAMRIDH works to address the weak health systems and persistent shortage of skilled workforce and infrastructure in India, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

By: PTI | Washington |
August 5, 2022 12:42:04 pm
Indian NGO among finalists for 2022 Impact AwardThe winner will be announced at the 2022 Concordia Annual Summit on September 19.

Indian NGO Samridh is among the finalists for the 2022 P3 Impact Award along with four other nonprofit bodies.
The award is presented every year by the Department of State and University of Virginia Darden School of Business Institute for Business in Society.

It recognises exemplary public-private partnerships (P3s) that provide solutions to pressing issues such as promoting an equitable economic recovery from COVID-19, improving access to education and quality healthcare, and utilising emerging technologies to improve lives while tackling the climate crisis.

This years finalists are Plastics Solutions Alliance – Timor-Leste; School the World Community Schools – Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama; SAMRIDH Healthcare Blended Finance Facility – India; Partnership for Central America – United States of America and Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation – Global.

The winner will be announced at the 2022 Concordia Annual Summit on September 19.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

According to the State Department, Sustainable Access to Market and Resources for Innovative Delivery of Healthcare (SAMRIDH) is a blended finance facility supported by USAID and implemented by IPE Global in partnership with varied stakeholders from government, philanthropic and financial institutions, private sector, incubator/accelerators and academia.

SAMRIDH works to address the weak health systems and persistent shortage of skilled workforce and infrastructure in India, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

It combines commercial capital with public and philanthropic funds to drive greater investments in market-based health solutions.

SAMRIDH’s immediate goal is to bridge the supply-side gaps in emergency health services and accelerate India’s response to COVID-19.

In the long term, it aims to strengthen comprehensive health services to improve access to affordable and quality healthcare for vulnerable communities and build resilient health systems to effectively respond to future health emergencies, the State Department said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 12:42:04 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

4

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

5

Thirteen Lives movie review: Ron Howard's outstanding Oscar contender is one of the best films of the year

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
The Jharkhand four: Scanning finances of three Cong MLAs arrested & c...
The Jharkhand four: Scanning finances of three Cong MLAs arrested & c...
On Indian highways, Nitin Gadkari cruises along: Our roads to match US fr...
On Indian highways, Nitin Gadkari cruises along: Our roads to match US fr...
1 in 8 SARS-CoV-2 patients develop long Covid symptoms: Lancet study

1 in 8 SARS-CoV-2 patients develop long Covid symptoms: Lancet study

Minority anger: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Kerala

Minority anger: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks

China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan military drills

China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan military drills

On Indian highways, Gadkari cruises along: Our roads to match US freeways

On Indian highways, Gadkari cruises along: Our roads to match US freeways

Three shutters of Mullaperiyar dam to open today, Idukki on alert
Tamil Nadu

Three shutters of Mullaperiyar dam to open today, Idukki on alert

'No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatment'
Express Adda

'No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatment'

Premium
What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?
Explained

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond
CWG 2022

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement