Indian Navy says it responded to distress call from Iranian warship IRIS Dena, lists measures taken

A vessel sails off the Galle coast after a submarine attack on the Iranian military ship, Iris Dena, off Sri Lanka, in Galle. (REUTERS)

The Indian Navy has sent its aircraft and ships to augment the search and rescue efforts for IRIS Dena that was hit by an American torpedo Wednesday while it was on its voyage back to Iran after participating in exercise MILAN and the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam.

According to a Navy statement, the Navy launched its SAR efforts commencing with a long-range maritime patrol aircraft P8I at 1000 hr on Wednesday to augment the search efforts led by Sri Lanka.