Indian Navy says it responded to distress call from Iranian warship IRIS Dena, lists measures taken

According to a Navy statement, the Navy launched its SAR efforts commencing with a long-range maritime patrol aircraft P8I at 1000 hr on Wednesday to augment the search efforts led by Sri Lanka.

Written by: Amrita Nayak Dutta
2 min readNew DelhiMar 5, 2026 08:35 PM IST First published on: Mar 5, 2026 at 08:18 PM IST
iris dena, iran warship,A vessel sails off the Galle coast after a submarine attack on the Iranian military ship, Iris Dena, off Sri Lanka, in Galle. (REUTERS)

The Indian Navy has sent its aircraft and ships to augment the search and rescue efforts for IRIS Dena that was hit by an American torpedo Wednesday while it was on its voyage back to Iran after participating in exercise MILAN and the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam.

It said another aircraft with air droppable life rafts was also kept standby for immediate deployment.

Additionally, INS Tarangini which was operating in vicinity was deployed for aiding the rescue efforts and arrived in search area by 1600 hr on Wednesday when the SAR had been undertaken by Sri Lankan Navy and other agencies.

The Navy added that INS Ikshak has also sailed from Kochi to augment the search efforts and continues to remain in the area to search for missing personnel as a humanitarian measure for ship wrecked personnel.

According to the Navy, a distress call from IRIS Dena was received at the MRCC Colombo in the early hours of 04 March 26.

The ship, it said, was operating 20 NM West of Galle in the SAR region under Sri Lankan responsibility.

Amrita Nayak Dutta
Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More

