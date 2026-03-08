US-Iran-Israel war: Indian national killed, others injured after military projectile hits residential building, says Saudi Arabia govt

At least two people, including an Indian national, died on Sunday in Saudi Arabia after a projectile fell on a residential location.
A dozen others from India and Bangladesh were injured as the strike hit a compound in central al-Kharj governorate, the Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence said in a statement on social media platform X.
“A military munition fell on a residential site, resulting in two deaths and (12) injuries among residents in Al-Kharj Governorate,” the civil defence agency said in the X post.
#الدفاع_المدني : سقوط مقذوف عسكري على موقع سكني نتج عنه حالتا وفاة وإصابة (12) مقيمًا بمحافظة الخرج. pic.twitter.com/8836gKxohx— الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) March 8, 2026
Detailing the strike, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence spokesperson said that the military projectile fell on a residential location belonging to one of the maintenance and cleaning companies.
“The incident resulted in one fatality of Indian nationality and 12 injuries, also of Indian and Bangladeshi nationalities, along with material damage,” the Saudi Civil Defence spokesperson said.
The agency spokesperson said that, “attempts to target civilian objects constitute a clear violation of international humanitarian law, and that the approved procedures in such cases have been implemented.”