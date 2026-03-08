US-Iran-Israel war: Indian national killed, others injured after military projectile hits residential building, says Saudi Arabia govt

US-Israel-Iran War: Plumes of smoke rise as strikes hit the city during the US–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

At least two people, including an Indian national, died on Sunday in Saudi Arabia after a projectile fell on a residential location.

A dozen others from India and Bangladesh were injured as the strike hit a compound in central al-Kharj governorate, the Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence said in a statement on social media platform X.