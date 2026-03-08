US-Iran-Israel war: Indian national killed, others injured after military projectile hits residential building, says Saudi Arabia govt

A projectile strike in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Kharj governorate killed two people, including an Indian national, and injured 12 others, authorities said.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 8, 2026 11:11 PM IST First published on: Mar 8, 2026 at 10:38 PM IST
US-Israel-Iran War:US-Israel-Iran War: Plumes of smoke rise as strikes hit the city during the US–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

At least two people, including an Indian national, died on Sunday in Saudi Arabia after a projectile fell on a residential location.

A dozen others from India and Bangladesh were injured as the strike hit a compound in central al-Kharj governorate, the Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence said in a statement on social media platform X.

“A military munition fell on a residential site, resulting in two deaths and (12) injuries among residents in Al-Kharj Governorate,” the civil defence agency said in the X post.

Detailing the strike, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence spokesperson said that the military projectile fell on a residential location belonging to one of the maintenance and cleaning companies.

“The incident resulted in one fatality of Indian nationality and 12 injuries, also of Indian and Bangladeshi nationalities, along with material damage,” the Saudi Civil Defence spokesperson said.

The agency spokesperson said that, “attempts to target civilian objects constitute a clear violation of international humanitarian law, and that the approved procedures in such cases have been implemented.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

