Indian sailor killed as MV Cape Dao ship comes under attack in Gulf of Oman

An Indian national was killed after MV Cape Dao came under attack while sailing towards India near Oman, with maritime sources reporting that the vessel was struck by projectiles.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiSep 23, 2026 09:37 PM IST
Indian killed in Oman Coastthe Indian national killed in the attack was identified as Suraj Yadav, a wiper from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: X/ @FSUIINDIA)
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An Indian national was killed after an unknown projectile struck a vessel, MV Cape Dao, in the Gulf of Oman while it was transiting to India, the Indian embassy said on ⁠Wednesday.

The ⁠embassy added that it was ⁠in coordination ​with ‌Omani authorities over the safety ​of ​all ​crew on board, ​including 19 ⁠Indian nationals.

According to Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI), the Indian national killed in the attack has been identified as Suraj Yadav, a wiper from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. The FSUI added that the ship was struck by two torpedoes.

The union added that the recent attack on the Oman coast has put civilian seafarers at risk in and around the Strait of Hormuz and called for “immediate accountability, safe passage, and justice for deceased Suraj Yadav and every Indian seafarer still at risk.”

The Indian Embassy in Oman, in a post on X, said, “We are closely monitoring the attack on MV Cape Dao today while transiting toward India, and are in close coordination with Omani authorities regarding the safety of all crew on board, including 19 Indian nationals.”

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Informing about the killing of an Indian national, the embassy stated, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of one Indian national in this attack. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Mission is coordinating with the RPSL and is in touch with the family of the deceased.”

The vessel has been identified by maritime sources as the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier MV Cape Dao. It was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to maritime-security reporting.

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