Indian national linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang on FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ List

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The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is on a lookout for an Indian national identified only as Kamal, who is allegedly involved in transnational criminal activities as part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
According to the FBI, Kamal is wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation accused of conspiring to interfere with commerce through extortion. The FBI’s wanted notice cautions that no full name has been provided for Kamal.
The FBI said the organisation, identified as the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, originated in Punjab and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere.
According to the wanted poster, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Kamal on July 1, 2026, in the US District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles, California.
“Kamal is wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation engaged in conspiracy to interfere with commerce by extortion. This organisation, The Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, originated in the Punjab state of India and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere,” the FBI statement said.
“On July 1, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Kamal in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, California, after he was charged with Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Extortion,” it added.
Kamal has been charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by extortion, according to the federal agency. It has sought information about Kamal and urged people to contact their local FBI office, the nearest US Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip through the agency’s online reporting system.
The development comes as US authorities intensify their focus on transnational organised crime networks allegedly linked to criminal groups operating from India.
The FBI has in recent months announced arrests involving alleged operatives linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gangs as part of its wider efforts against organised crime.
The latest wanted notice provides no further identifying details about Kamal beyond his first name and alleged connection to the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group.
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