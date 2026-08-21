Indian national linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang on FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ List

Kamal is wanted in the US over alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and a transnational extortion conspiracy. (Image: FBI/ Unsplash)

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is on a lookout for an Indian national identified only as Kamal, who is allegedly involved in transnational criminal activities as part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to the FBI, Kamal is wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation accused of conspiring to interfere with commerce through extortion. The FBI’s wanted notice cautions that no full name has been provided for Kamal.

FBI issues arrest warrant

The FBI said the organisation, identified as the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, originated in Punjab and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere.

According to the wanted poster, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Kamal on July 1, 2026, in the US District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles, California.