Indian man jailed in Singapore for Rs 1.49 crore diamond heist

The pair had planned to substitute the gem before flying out of Singapore, but were caught before they could leave via Changi Airport.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 21, 2026 11:34 AM IST First published on: Jul 21, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST
SingaporeIndian national has been jailed in Singapore for stealing a diamond. (Representational/File Photo)

An Indian national has been jailed in Singapore for stealing a diamond worth around SGD200,000 (USD 154,000, roughly Rs 1.49 crore), from a China Town jewellery store. His alleged accomplice has been convicted and the sentence will be out on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

Mangroliya Manojkumar Kurjibhai, 41, was handed a jail term of two years, two months and two weeks on Friday, 17 July, after pleading guilty to one count of theft. The case against his alleged partner, Serasiya Milan Ramnikbhai, 30, has been listed for hearing on Friday.

How the swap unfolded

One man distracted a shop assistant while the other swapped a genuine 4.95-carat diamond for a counterfeit, concealing the real stone in his mouth. The pair had planned to substitute the gem before flying out of Singapore, but were caught before they could leave via Changi Airport.

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Both men, who met through a mutual acquaintance, had travelled to Singapore on social visit passes, PTI reported. Before arriving, they had reportedly commissioned a fake diamond in Surat, crafted to match the targeted stone’s specifications and serial number though court documents did not detail how they had obtained this information beforehand, according to the Monday report.

The heist at Dianoche

The two entered Singapore through Changi Airport on 19 June 2026, intending to steal the 4.95-carat diamond from a jewellery store, ‘Dianoche’, in China Town. They walked into the store around 3 PM and asked to see the gem.

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Mangroliya kept the sales manager occupied by asking to see other items in the shop, giving Milan the opportunity to carry out the swap spitting out the fake stone and replacing it with the genuine one, which he then hid in his mouth. The act was caught on the store’s CCTV cameras, PTI said.

Mangroliya reportedly told the manager the pair would think over the purchase before leaving. Once they had gone, the manager tested the stone with an optical gemstone identification device and discovered it was a fake.

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Arrest at Changi Airport

The two men returned to their hotel, checked out earlier than planned and booked an evening flight back to India, PTI reported. They were arrested at around 8.50 PM at Changi Airport’s Terminal 3 while going through immigration, and the genuine diamond was recovered from Milan’s bag.

Mangroliya was charged on June 20 and has remained in police custody since. Prosecutors left sentencing to the court’s discretion, though State Prosecuting Officer Yip Cheng Yee flagged several aggravating factors, including that the pair had entered Singapore specifically to carry out the offence. PTI quoted Yip as telling the court, “The offence was premeditated and involved a degree of planning.”

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In mitigation, Mangroliya, speaking through an interpreter, said he had two children in India and asked for a lighter sentence, PTI reported. The offence of theft in a building carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment and a fine.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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