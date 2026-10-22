Indian national injured in attack at Saudi Arabia’s Shaybah oilfield

One Indian national sustained injuries in an attack on Saudi Arabia’s Shaybah oilfield, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said that it was coordinating with Saudi authorities and assured all necessary assistance to the injured individual.

“The Embassy has learnt that one Indian national was injured in an attack at Shaybah oilfield today. We are in touch with Saudi authorities and await further details. We will provide all necessary help to the injured Indian national,” the embassy said in a post on X.

The Embassy has learnt that one Indian national was injured in an attack at Shaybah oilfield today. We are in touch with Saudi authorities and await further details. We will provide all necessary help to the injured Indian national. @MEAIndia — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 21, 2026

Earlier, Saudi authorities said that the kingdom’s air defences thwarted an attempt to target the Shaybah field, adding that two residents were killed and two others injured after shrapnel fell following the interception.

“Air defenses thwarted an attempt to target the Shaybah field, with two deaths and two injuries among residents resulting from shrapnel falling after the interception,” Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said in a post on X.