Indian national injured in attack at Saudi Arabia’s Shaybah oilfield

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said that it was coordinating with Saudi authorities and assured all necessary assistance to the injured individual.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readOct 22, 2026 07:33 AM IST
An Indian national was injured in an attack at Saudi Arabia’s Shaybah oilfield, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said, adding that it is in touch with Saudi authorities.An Indian national was injured in an attack at Saudi Arabia’s Shaybah oilfield, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said, adding that it is in touch with Saudi authorities. (File photo/AP)
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One Indian national sustained injuries in an attack on Saudi Arabia’s Shaybah oilfield, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said that it was coordinating with Saudi authorities and assured all necessary assistance to the injured individual.

“The Embassy has learnt that one Indian national was injured in an attack at Shaybah oilfield today. We are in touch with Saudi authorities and await further details. We will provide all necessary help to the injured Indian national,” the embassy said in a post on X.

Earlier, Saudi authorities said that the kingdom’s air defences thwarted an attempt to target the Shaybah field, adding that two residents were killed and two others injured after shrapnel fell following the interception.

“Air defenses thwarted an attempt to target the Shaybah field, with two deaths and two injuries among residents resulting from shrapnel falling after the interception,” Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said in a post on X.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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