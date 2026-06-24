Indian national gets six months’ jail for molesting Singapore Airlines crew member

The incident took place on February 9 aboard a Singapore Airlines flight from Bangkok to Singapore. (Pic for representational purpose only)

An Indian national, identified as 35-year-old Akash Tiwari, has been sentenced to six months in prison in Singapore after pleading guilty to molesting and harassing a cabin crew member on a Singapore Airlines flight, The Independent reported.

Incident on Bangkok-Singapore flight

The incident took place on February 9 aboard a Singapore Airlines flight from Bangkok to Singapore. According to court proceedings cited by The Independent, Tiwari and his four friends were seen laughing whenever a female flight attendant walked past them during the journey.

Court documents showed that before take-off, when the crew member approached the group to confirm meal preferences, Tiwari allegedly stretched out his arm and brushed against her leg. His friends reportedly laughed following the incident.