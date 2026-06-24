Indian national gets six months’ jail for molesting Singapore Airlines crew member

An Indian national, identified as 35-year-old Akash Tiwari, has been sentenced to six months in prison in Singapore after pleading guilty to molesting and harassing a cabin crew member on a Singapore Airlines flight, The Independent reported.
Incident on Bangkok-Singapore flight
The incident took place on February 9 aboard a Singapore Airlines flight from Bangkok to Singapore. According to court proceedings cited by The Independent, Tiwari and his four friends were seen laughing whenever a female flight attendant walked past them during the journey.
Court documents showed that before take-off, when the crew member approached the group to confirm meal preferences, Tiwari allegedly stretched out his arm and brushed against her leg. His friends reportedly laughed following the incident.
The flight attendant informed the chief stewardess about the incident and was reassigned to another aisle. However, while collecting meal trays later in the flight, Tiwari allegedly used his elbow to touch the crew member’s back, prompting her to report the matter again.
When confronted by the crew member and a senior colleague, Tiwari denied wrongdoing. Deputy Public Prosecutor Lynda told the court that the victim was upset and repeatedly instructed him not to touch her. Instead of apologising, he allegedly smirked, further distressing the woman, the report said.
Passenger accused of threatening behaviour
As the aircraft prepared for landing, Tiwari allegedly followed the crew member into the galley area and stood extremely close to her. Despite repeated warnings to stay away, he continued approaching her and eventually cornered her in the confined space, prosecutors told the court, according to The Independent.
The victim became visibly distressed, shouted at him to stop following her and later sought help from her supervisor. The incident was subsequently reported to the aircraft captain and airport authorities upon arrival at Singapore’s Changi Airport, leading to a police investigation.
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Conviction and sentence
Tiwari pleaded guilty to one count of molestation and one count of harassment. A Singapore court sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment on Monday. According to the South China Morning Post, he was also ordered to compensate the victim about S$1,270 (around US$982).
The case comes weeks after another Indian national, aged 20, was jailed for three weeks in Singapore for molesting a cabin crew member on a separate Singapore Airlines flight, according to The Independent.
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