Indian national charged with molesting flight attendant on Singapore Airlines

However, the Indian national has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The identity of the victim has not been disclosed due to a gag order.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 17, 2026 08:32 PM IST First published on: Mar 17, 2026 at 08:25 PM IST
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A 36-year-old Indian national has been charged with molestation and harassing a flight attendant on a Singapore Airlines flight last month.

According to a CNA report, the incident took place on the Singapore Airlines flight on February 9 when the accused Akash Tiwari allegedly used his body to make contact with the flight attendant’s buttocks.

Tiwari has also been accused of other charges including following the flight attendant to the galley area, cornering her in the confined space, and causing distress.

However, Tiwari has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The identity of the victim has not been disclosed due to a gag order, the CNA report stated.

As the flight arrived at Singapore’s Changi Airport, Tiwari was arrested by the officers from Airport Police Division. The police, in a statement, has said that they were alerted about the molestation incident that afternoon itself.

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According to preliminary investigation, the flight attendant was serving Tiwari near his seat when he allegedly touched her inappropriately. The victim warned him to immediately stop and thereafter started preparing for landing after moving to the galley.

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He reportedly followed the flight attendant to the galley and cornered her as she shouted before exiting the galley.

Tiwari faces three charges of prison, fine, caning or a combination of these penalties if convicted by the court on molestation charges.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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