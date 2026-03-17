Indian national charged with molesting flight attendant on Singapore Airlines

A 36-year-old Indian national has been charged with molestation and harassing a flight attendant on a Singapore Airlines flight last month.

According to a CNA report, the incident took place on the Singapore Airlines flight on February 9 when the accused Akash Tiwari allegedly used his body to make contact with the flight attendant’s buttocks.

Tiwari has also been accused of other charges including following the flight attendant to the galley area, cornering her in the confined space, and causing distress.

However, Tiwari has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The identity of the victim has not been disclosed due to a gag order, the CNA report stated.

As the flight arrived at Singapore’s Changi Airport, Tiwari was arrested by the officers from Airport Police Division. The police, in a statement, has said that they were alerted about the molestation incident that afternoon itself.

Story continues below this ad

According to preliminary investigation, the flight attendant was serving Tiwari near his seat when he allegedly touched her inappropriately. The victim warned him to immediately stop and thereafter started preparing for landing after moving to the galley.

He reportedly followed the flight attendant to the galley and cornered her as she shouted before exiting the galley.

Tiwari faces three charges of prison, fine, caning or a combination of these penalties if convicted by the court on molestation charges.