Who is Rohit Rane? Indian man jailed for 20 years in France over child abuse network

The Palace of Justice is pictured in Paris. (AP Photo/ File)

A 29-year-old Indian man was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Paris court on Friday over his alleged involvement with a masculinist group that forced young girls, most of them minors, to perform sexual acts and targeted vulnerable children in the UK, US, and Canada.

The child victims of the international criminal network, CVLT, were recruited through the Discord platform to become “slaves,” and at least three members of the group have been held in the US, AP reported, citing court documents. The report added that Rohit Rane, one of the international online group’s leaders, was convicted of sexual extortion and acts of torture against a minor.