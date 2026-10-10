Who is Rohit Rane? Indian man jailed for 20 years in France over child abuse network

A 29-year-old Indian man was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Paris court on Friday over his alleged involvement with a masculinist group that forced young girls, most of them minors, to perform sexual acts and targeted vulnerable children in the UK, US, and Canada.
The child victims of the international criminal network, CVLT, were recruited through the Discord platform to become “slaves,” and at least three members of the group have been held in the US, AP reported, citing court documents. The report added that Rohit Rane, one of the international online group’s leaders, was convicted of sexual extortion and acts of torture against a minor.
French prosecutors, who sought a 30-year jail term for Rane, described him as a “Nazi lover, sadist, and macabre ultra-violence.” However, the 20-year sentence pronounced by the judge was the maximum possible jail term for the charges Rane faces. According to the people present in the courtroom, Rane showed no reaction when the jury’s verdict was announced.
Rane, who comes from Pune, Maharashtra, became a sports coach in France, and prior to that, he studied at a commercial school in the southern town of Antibes. After alerts from the US authorities against Rane, he was arrested by police in Antibes in southern France in 2021. He had initially claimed that the situation was a “misunderstanding,” but later admitted that he was the administrator of the Discord group, adding that he enjoyed watching violent videos.
Lawyer Hippolyte Marquetty, for the five US victims, said that the situation has “extremely damaging consequences for the victims; they have shattered lives.”
Marquetty added, “What the victims expect from the court is a sentence that matches the severity of the actions. And a sentence that, in some way, also protects society a bit and says no, this is truly unacceptable, and prevents this man from being released immediately and potentially reoffending.”