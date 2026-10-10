Who is Rohit Rane? Indian man jailed for 20 years in France over child abuse network

Rohit Rane, an Indian man from Pune, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Paris court over his role in the CVLT criminal network.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 10, 2026 05:41 PM IST First published on: Oct 10, 2026 at 05:40 PM IST
France Child Abuse TrialThe Palace of Justice is pictured in Paris. (AP Photo/ File)

A 29-year-old Indian man was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Paris court on Friday over his alleged involvement with a masculinist group that forced young girls, most of them minors, to perform sexual acts and targeted vulnerable children in the UK, US, and Canada.

The child victims of the international criminal network, CVLT, were recruited through the Discord platform to become “slaves,” and at least three members of the group have been held in the US, AP reported, citing court documents. The report added that Rohit Rane, one of the international online group’s leaders, was convicted of sexual extortion and acts of torture against a minor.

Prosecutors sought 30-year jail term

French prosecutors, who sought a 30-year jail term for Rane, described him as a “Nazi lover, sadist, and macabre ultra-violence.” However, the 20-year sentence pronounced by the judge was the maximum possible jail term for the charges Rane faces. According to the people present in the courtroom, Rane showed no reaction when the jury’s verdict was announced.

Indian national arrested in France in 2021

Rane, who comes from Pune, Maharashtra, became a sports coach in France, and prior to that, he studied at a commercial school in the southern town of Antibes. After alerts from the US authorities against Rane, he was arrested by police in Antibes in southern France in 2021. He had initially claimed that the situation was a “misunderstanding,” but later admitted that he was the administrator of the Discord group, adding that he enjoyed watching violent videos.

Lawyer says victims’ lives have been shattered

Lawyer Hippolyte Marquetty, for the five US victims, said that the situation has “extremely damaging consequences for the victims; they have shattered lives.”

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Marquetty added, “What the victims expect from the court is a sentence that matches the severity of the actions. And a sentence that, in some way, also protects society a bit and says no, this is truly unacceptable, and prevents this man from being released immediately and potentially reoffending.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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