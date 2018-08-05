Follow Us:
Sunday, August 05, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
  • Indian man in US gets over four years in jail for possessing child pornography

Indian man in US gets over four years in jail for possessing child pornography

Abhijeet Das, 28, of Pittsburgh has been sentenced in federal court to 52 months imprisonment for possession of material depicting the exploitation of a minor, US Attorney Scott Brady said.

By: PTI | New York | Published: August 5, 2018 11:57:43 am
child pornography, Indian jailed in US, Indian man child pornography, child porn, US jail, world news, Indian Express news Das unlawfully possessed computer graphic files containing approximately 1,000 photographs and 380 videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Top News

An Indian man in the US has been sentenced to over four years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, on his conviction for possessing child pornography.

Abhijeet Das, 28, of Pittsburgh has been sentenced in federal court to 52 months imprisonment for possession of material depicting the exploitation of a minor, US Attorney Scott Brady said.

According to information presented to the court, Das unlawfully possessed computer graphic files containing approximately 1,000 photographs and 380 videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement