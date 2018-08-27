Indian man forges a parking ticket in Dubai, court orders deportation

Representational image. (File) Representational image. (File)

An Indian man has been given a three-month suspended jail term and a deportation order by a court in Dubai for forging a parking ticket to avoid payment, according to a media report.

The 25-year-old Indian man used Photoshop to fake the parking ticket issued by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Khaleej Times reported.

The Court of First Instance yesterday gave a three-month suspended jail term along with a deportation order to the Indian man, who has not been identified.

He was caught on March 10 in Al Rafaa.

An inspector working for the RTA said that he was on duty when he was checking cars in a paid parked space in Al Karama. “There was a car with a ticket that looked like an original one, but it was fake,” he said.

The car owner produced the forged tickets when he was summoned by the police, the inspector who alerted the police about the incident told the prosecutor.

The suspect admitted during the investigation that he had copied an original RTA ticket and placed the forged ticket in his car.

A report from the general directorate of criminal evidence and criminology said that the two paid parking tickets seized from the Indian man were forged. The ruling has been appealed.

