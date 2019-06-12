Indian man detained in Dubai for molesting minor

An Indian man based in Dubai has been detained for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl, a media report said.

According to the prosecutors, the 36-year-old man, who was produced in the court on Tuesday, took advantage of the girl, when her mother was away, to touch her inappropriately, the Khaleej Times reported.

The man, who works as a construction worker, denied the molestation charge at the Dubai Court of First Instance.

The incident happened in April at a gift shop. A complaint was filed at Al Barsha police station following which the defendant was detained.

The girl’s mother, a Moroccan housewife, said she was with her daughter and her younger son at the shop on April 17. “As I was busy shopping, my son went to the playing corner and then my daughter went after him. Moments later, she came back looking scared.”

The girl did not tell her mother right away. Later, she pointed at the defendant who was standing near them and said that he touched her twice.

Her father lodged a complaint after he learned about the incident. The girl was evaluated by a psychiatrist at the family and juvenile cases section at the public prosecution.

A ruling will be pronounced on June 25.