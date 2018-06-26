Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
  Indian man deported from Australia for having child abuse content in phone

Indian man deported from Australia for having child abuse content in phone

The 30-year-old Indian man arrived in Perth from Singapore on a temporary skilled graduate visa on Friday when Border Force officers stopped him for a baggage check and inspected his three mobile phones.

By: PTI | Melbourne | Updated: June 26, 2018 8:55:17 pm
Indian man deported from Australia for having child abuse content in phone One of his phones was found to have objectionable material on child exploitation. The phone was seized and the Indian man’s visa was cancelled.
An Indian man was deported from Australia after child exploitation material was found in his phone during a security checking at an airport in Perth, a media report said on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Indian man arrived in Perth from Singapore on a temporary skilled graduate visa on Friday when Border Force officers stopped him for a baggage check and inspected his three mobile phones.

One of his phones was found to have objectionable material on child exploitation, the West Australian newspaper reported. The phone was seized and the Indian man’s visa was cancelled.

The man, who has not been named, was detained, transferred to Perth Immigration Detention Centre and then removed from the country last night. “We also work closely with our law enforcement partners both here and abroad to share information relating to these persons to ensure we are protecting not only Australian children, but potential victims offshore,” Acting ABF Regional Commander for WA, Mark Wilson said.

