26-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London

The victim has been identified as Gurbhej Singh. (Photo: GoFoundMe)

A 26-year-old man of Indian origin was stabbed to death in west London on Saturday, the police said. The Metropolitan Police have started a murder investigation and are asking anyone with information to come forward as a witness.

The victim, identified as Gurbhej Singh, was found with stab injuries on North Road in Southall, an area with a large Indian-origin population. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by paramedics.

Police said officers were called by the London Ambulance Service after reports of a stabbing shortly after midnight.

Two men were found injured at the scene. Singh died, while another man in his 30s was taken to the hospital and later discharged.

Detectives believe Singh was attacked outside a shop near the junction of North Road and Dormers Wells Lane at around 00:30.

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Police investigation

Seven men aged between their early 20s and late 30s were arrested on suspicion of murder. After further enquiries, six were released without charge. One man has been bailed and is due to return at a later date.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell said, “Homicide detectives continue to investigate Singh’s death, and my thoughts remain with his family and loved ones.”

The victim has been identified as Gurbhej Singh. (Photo: GoFoundMe)



She added, “We believe he was assaulted outside a shop at around 00:30. I would urge anyone with CCTV or who was in the area at the time to come forward.”

Southall is home to a large Indian and Sikh diaspora, and the killing has raised concern among community members in the UK and in India.

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Cases involving Indian-origin victims abroad often draw attention to safety concerns and the need for consular support, especially in violent crime investigations.

A fundraiser has been set up on GoFundMe to cover repatriation, documentation, and funeral costs.

The campaign has raised over €11,000 from more than 700 donations so far, against a target of €16,000, according to the page.

Police are continuing to gather evidence, including CCTV footage from the area.

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Investigators have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant footage to contact authorities as the probe continues.