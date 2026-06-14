26-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London

Seven men aged between their early 20s and late 30s were arrested on suspicion of murder.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJun 14, 2026 08:27 AM IST First published on: Jun 14, 2026 at 08:27 AM IST
London Knife AttackThe victim has been identified as Gurbhej Singh. (Photo: GoFoundMe)

A 26-year-old man of Indian origin was stabbed to death in west London on Saturday, the police said. The Metropolitan Police have started a murder investigation and are asking anyone with information to come forward as a witness.

The victim, identified as Gurbhej Singh, was found with stab injuries on North Road in Southall, an area with a large Indian-origin population. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by paramedics.

Police said officers were called by the London Ambulance Service after reports of a stabbing shortly after midnight.

Two men were found injured at the scene. Singh died, while another man in his 30s was taken to the hospital and later discharged.

Detectives believe Singh was attacked outside a shop near the junction of North Road and Dormers Wells Lane at around 00:30.

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Police investigation

Seven men aged between their early 20s and late 30s were arrested on suspicion of murder. After further enquiries, six were released without charge. One man has been bailed and is due to return at a later date.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell said, “Homicide detectives continue to investigate Singh’s death, and my thoughts remain with his family and loved ones.”

London Knife Attack
The victim has been identified as Gurbhej Singh. (Photo: GoFoundMe)

She added, “We believe he was assaulted outside a shop at around 00:30. I would urge anyone with CCTV or who was in the area at the time to come forward.”

Southall is home to a large Indian and Sikh diaspora, and the killing has raised concern among community members in the UK and in India.

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Cases involving Indian-origin victims abroad often draw attention to safety concerns and the need for consular support, especially in violent crime investigations.

A fundraiser has been set up on GoFundMe to cover repatriation, documentation, and funeral costs.

The campaign has raised over €11,000 from more than 700 donations so far, against a target of €16,000, according to the page.

Police are continuing to gather evidence, including CCTV footage from the area.

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Investigators have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant footage to contact authorities as the probe continues.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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