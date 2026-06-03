Indian killed in Iranian drone attack at Kuwait airport’s T1 terminal, IndiGo, Kuwait Airways suspend flights as ceasefire talks stall

An Indian national was killed in an Iranian drone attack that targeted Kuwait International Airport, the Embassy of India in Kuwait said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the embassy expressed its “deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today”.

Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today. The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all… — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 3, 2026

The Embassy of India in Kuwait stated, “Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today. The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident.”

Kuwait suspended commercial flights on Wednesday after Iranian drones heavily damaged the country’s airport, the latest salvo in a series of back-and-forth attacks by Tehran and Washington that have tested a fragile ceasefire.

The strikes came as semiofficial Iranian news agencies said the country had stopped communicating with mediators about extending a ceasefire in the war with the US and Israel.

A regional official said Tehran wanted truce in Lebanon enforced before returning to talks. US President Donald Trump disputed that claim and said negotiations were continuing, news agency Associated Press reported.

Kuwaiti authorities said several hostile drones struck the airport’s passenger terminal, causing significant damage and injuring several people. The attack came hours after Iran and the United States exchanged strikes in the Gulf region, further escalating tensions.

🔴 Iranian drone and missile attack on Kuwait airport caused injuries and severe damage; all flights suspended, state news agency says pic.twitter.com/DeOUdU5U9Q — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) June 3, 2026

In response, Kuwait activated its airport emergency plan and temporarily halted all departures and arrivals. Gulf News reported that aviation authorities diverted incoming flights and launched emergency safety measures while assessing damage to airport facilities. Officials said operations would remain suspended until security and safety checks are completed.

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IndiGo suspends services amid airspace closure

The disruption has also affected international carriers operating in Kuwait. Gulf News reported that IndiGo has suspended all flights to and from Kuwait until June 4 following the closure of the country’s airspace. The airline advised passengers to monitor flight status updates and said affected travellers would be offered assistance in line with its policies.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted the headquarters of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet in Bahrain and ‘another country’ in its attack, without explicitly naming Kuwait. The IRGC said the strikes were in response to a US missile attack on the engine room of an oil tanker trying to reach Iran despite the US blockade.”

Kuwait International Airport after the Iranian drone and missile attack. https://t.co/Dwk4qfOqJf pic.twitter.com/nqmw7Z7QTR — Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) June 3, 2026

US CENTCOM also rejected Iranian claims that the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and another regional air base had been hit. Several Iranian ballistic missiles fired toward regional neighbours failed to reach their targets. CENTCOM later reported that an additional wave of Iranian drones targeting US forces in Kuwait was unsuccessful, with multiple drones shot down.”

The airport closure is expected to cause travel disruptions across the region, with airlines reviewing flight paths and schedules as security concerns grow. Authorities in Kuwait said emergency teams remain deployed at the airport, and investigations into the extent of the damage are ongoing.