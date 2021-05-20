Indian Friends for Palestine condemn Israel actions in Gaza

The Indian Friends for Palestine, a conglomeration of civil society groups and community leaders, on Wednesday condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza and expressed its support for the people of Palestine.

The civil society body accused Israel of consistently violating many UN resolutions and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and claimed that Israel has a history of backtracking on its commitments even in bilateral agreements.

“Al-Aqsa Mosque is a holy place for Muslims all over the world and their religious sentiments are associated with it. The city of Al Quds (Jerusalem) is important for three major religions of the world. Therefore, Israel has no authority to change the demography or status of the city and its structures. Israel’s actions are illegal, against all international treaties and equivalent to war crimes against the whole world,” said a statement issued by the coalition.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, who is the convenor of the group, said, “Israel’s intentions regarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the entire Jerusalem have not been sincere since the day it occupied the land of Palestine… Israel is illegally occupying Palestinian homes and lands, displacing native Palestinian and new colonies of Israeli settlers are being established here.”

Senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said, “Being a part of the alliance, I was very happy to see the position that the present government has taken on the matter, as can be seen from the statement made by T S Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN. Israel’s policy of expansionism and the aggression it has shown toward the Palestinians is truly condemnable. This is not a matter of Muslims or even Palestinians, but a matter of humanity and justice.”

Meanwhile, Press Club of India secretary general Vinay Kumar condemned the attack on a building that housed the offices of the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other media outlets in Gaza. “These media outlets that were covering the conflict were bringing stories from the ground to the rest of the world, and they were attacked by Israel which we condemn strongly,” said Kumar.

The attack on the offices of Gaza media outlets last week had earlier been condemned by the Editors Guild of India, the Press Association and Press Club of India.