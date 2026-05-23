Indian woman, five-year-old daughter found dead at Sharjah apartment; police investigating: Reports

A 35-year-old Indian expatriate woman and her five-year-old daughter were reportedly found dead at a residential apartment building in Sharjah’s Al Nahda area.

The mother and daughter were found dead on Wednesday morning, reports said. Sharjah Police confirmed to Gulf News that they had registered a case and that the matter has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further investigation.

Authorities have not released official details on the circumstances of the deaths.”It is not immediately clear how they died,” Khaleej Times reported on Saturday.

According to Malayala Manorama, the woman ran an online business and lived in Sharjah with her family. The report said her sister’s family lived in a neighbouring apartment, while her father-in-law and brother-in-law’s family are also based in the UAE.

Sharjah Police investigation Sharjah Police, the city’s official law-enforcement authority, said the case had been transferred to the Public Prosecutor’s office, which is the standard procedure in the emirate when a death is referred for judicial investigation. Legal proceedings are currently underway, officials said. No further information has been made public about the events leading up to the deaths. Indian community response The deaths have shaken sections of the large Indian and particularly Malayali expatriate community in Sharjah, where Al Nahda is one of the most densely populated residential neighbourhoods for South Asian families. Community organisations in the emirate have, in recent years, stepped up outreach on mental health and domestic safety.

Similar cases in the recent years

The recent years has seen similar cases involving Indian expat women in the UAE. In a similar case, a Kerala woman was found dead with her child. In an another case, a woman named was found dead in circumstances that led to the anticipation of domestic abuse.

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After these incidents, the Indian Association Sharjah launched the ‘RISE campaign,’ that is aimed to raise awareness about domestic safety, mental health support, and early intervention, while encouraging victims to seek help and access community support resources.