Indian expat wins over Rs 5 crore jackpot in UAE’s Sharjah bank draw

An Indian expatriate living in the UAE has won a grand prize of Dh2 million (approximately ₹5.15) in the latest draw of the “Millionaire” campaign run by Sharjah Islamic Bank, Khaleej Times. reported. The winner, identified as Shajeer Venga, 34, emerged as the top prize recipient in the bank’s June 2026 raffle draw, one of the largest savings-linked reward programmes in the UAE.
What is ‘Millionaire’ campaign?
The “Millionaire” campaign was launched by Sharjah Islamic Bank in 2025 to encourage customers to build savings through eligible deposit accounts. According to Sharjah Islamic Bank, the programme offers more than Dh20 million in annual prizes and awards raffle entries based on the balances in their accounts.
The campaign includes seasonal grand prizes worth Dh2 million, quarterly prizes of Dh1 million, luxury vehicles and hundreds of cash rewards distributed throughout the year.
June draw winners announced
According to Khaleej Times, Shajeer Venga emerged as the top winner in the June 2026 draw, one of the largest prize distributions under Sharjah Islamic Bank’s savings-linked rewards programme.
The draw also saw Emirati participant Moza Alshamsi win a BMW XM luxury SUV, while several other customers received cash prizes ranging from Dh500 to Dh5,000.
The June results were published on the bank’s official “Millionaire” campaign portal, which lists winners across various prize categories.
Savings incentives gain popularity in UAE
Savings-linked prize schemes have become increasingly popular among UAE banks as lenders seek to encourage long-term deposits and financial planning. Sharjah Islamic Bank describes the campaign as one of the most prominent savings initiatives in the country, designed to reward customers while promoting a culture of saving and investment.
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The campaign comes at a time when Sharjah Islamic Bank has reported strong investor confidence. In May 2026, the bank announced that its Dh2.59 billion rights issue had attracted more than Dh8.3 billion in subscriptions, making the offering oversubscribed by over three times, according to a Reuters report.
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