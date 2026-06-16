Indian expat wins over Rs 5 crore jackpot in UAE’s Sharjah bank draw

Indian expatriate living in the UAE, won the Dh2 million grand prize in Sharjah Islamic Bank’s “Millionaire” campaign during the June 2026 draw. (File Photo)

An Indian expatriate living in the UAE has won a grand prize of Dh2 million (approximately ₹5.15) in the latest draw of the “Millionaire” campaign run by Sharjah Islamic Bank, Khaleej Times. reported. The winner, identified as Shajeer Venga, 34, emerged as the top prize recipient in the bank’s June 2026 raffle draw, one of the largest savings-linked reward programmes in the UAE.

What is ‘Millionaire’ campaign?

The “Millionaire” campaign was launched by Sharjah Islamic Bank in 2025 to encourage customers to build savings through eligible deposit accounts. According to Sharjah Islamic Bank, the programme offers more than Dh20 million in annual prizes and awards raffle entries based on the balances in their accounts.