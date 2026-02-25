UAE lottery: Indian expat wins Rs 12 crore jackpot on first ticket, plans to build ‘dream home’

The lucky draw was held on February 14 wherein Govinthan won the jackpot with the draw number 260214 after matching all six numbers. (Photo: X/ @theuaelottery)

In a dream-come-true moment for Indian-origin expat Murugananth Govinthan, the UAE Lottery’s lucky draw was announced Wednesday, and the 42-year-old hit the jackpot by winning 5 million dirham (over Rs 12 crore) after purchasing his first ticket and sharing it with a close friend.

Govinthan, who is an Indian resident of the UAE, struck gold with his beginner’s luck as he registered with The UAE Lottery, which is operated by the Game LLC and purchased his very first ticket along with his close friend. Govinthan won 5 million dirham (over Rs 12 crore), which will be split between him and his friend.