Kerala man’s body to be repatriated after ‘murder’ linked to TikTok dispute in UAE

A 40-year-old Kerala man who was allegedly killed in Sharjah after a dispute during a TikTok Live session will be laid to rest in India on Thursday, with his body set to be repatriated from the UAE.
The body of a 40-year-old Indian man, allegedly murdered in Sharjah following a dispute that began on TikTok, will be repatriated to India on Thursday, the Khaleej Times reported, citing his lawyer.
He leaves behind a wife and a six-year-old son. His brother will accompany the mortal remains on an Air India Express flight departing at 10.40 pm, bound for Kannur in Kerala.
What happened
The incident occurred in the early hours of May 31 in a crowded area of Al Nahda, Sharjah. Videos circulating on Indian media channels appeared to show the deceased had a heated argument with the alleged suspect during a TikTok live session, during which the two exchanged insults. The suspect then dared the victim to meet him in Sharjah. The two are believed to have had a long-standing online enmity.
The man was rushed to the hospital immediately after the attack, but could not be saved. A death notification certificate from Al Qassimi Hospital, Sharjah, states the cause of death as “assault by a sharp object causing hypovolaemic
shock.” The forensic report indicates he suffered a fatal wound on his leg.
The deceased worked at a juice shop in Dubai and was active on TikTok, where he regularly posted videos on various topics.
Repatriation details
“The body of the individual will be released by the Sharjah forensic department by the afternoon,” said Salam Pappinissery, CEO of Yab Legal Services, who is handling the case. “His funeral prayers will be held after the evening Asr prayers at the Sharjah forensic department mosque,” as reported by Khaleej Times.
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Salam credited Kerala Agriculture Minister T. Siddique for his intervention in expediting the repatriation process.
Investigation Ongoing
Sharjah Police is continuing its investigation into the incident. According to Salam, several people have been arrested in connection with the case.
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