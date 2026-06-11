Kerala man’s body to be repatriated after ‘murder’ linked to TikTok dispute in UAE

The deceased worked at a juice shop in Dubai and was active on TikTok, where he regularly posted videos on various topics. (AI generated image)

A 40-year-old Kerala man who was allegedly killed in Sharjah after a dispute during a TikTok Live session will be laid to rest in India on Thursday, with his body set to be repatriated from the UAE.

The body of a 40-year-old Indian man, allegedly murdered in Sharjah following a dispute that began on TikTok, will be repatriated to India on Thursday, the Khaleej Times reported, citing his lawyer.

He leaves behind a wife and a six-year-old son. His brother will accompany the mortal remains on an Air India Express flight departing at 10.40 pm, bound for Kannur in Kerala.

What happened

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 31 in a crowded area of Al Nahda, Sharjah. Videos circulating on Indian media channels appeared to show the deceased had a heated argument with the alleged suspect during a TikTok live session, during which the two exchanged insults. The suspect then dared the victim to meet him in Sharjah. The two are believed to have had a long-standing online enmity.