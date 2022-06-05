Dubai: Indian expat honoured after he hands over one million Dirham found in a lift to cops

An Indian expat was honoured by officials in Dubai on Sunday after he found Dh1 million in cash in the elevator of his building and handed it over to the police.

Tariq Mahmood Khalid Mahmood turned the money over at the Al Barsha Police Station.

Director of the police station, Brigadier Abdul Rahim bin Shafi, praised Mahmood for his honesty and awarded him with a certificate of appreciation to emphasise the importance of collaboration between the community and the police.

“His morals represent the noble values of our society that we are very proud of,” Khaleej Times quoted the officer as saying. The officer also reaffirmed Dubai Police’s “keenness on making the concept of community partnership stronger”.