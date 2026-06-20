Why Indian Embassy in UAE is suspending appointments for 5 days

Indian nationals in the UAE seeking passport, visa or attestation appointments at their embassy or consulate face a five-day gap in regular services later this month, as the country’s diplomatic mission transitions to a new consular services provider from 1 July.

Meanwhile, the UAE has given residents and visa holders affected by the Iran war a 30-day window to correct their visa status before facing overstay penalties. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has extended the grace period from 10 June to 9 July 2026, covering those who had earlier been exempted from overstay fines after being unable to leave the country due to disruption from the US-Iran conflict.

Why services are being suspended

The current service providers in the UAE BLS International, which handles passport and visa services, and SGIVS Global, which handles attestation will stop accepting new applications from the close of business on Thursday, 25 June 2026. Between 26 and 30 June, no regular appointments will be available to the public, the Indian diplomatic mission said.

The gap is intended to allow for a clean handover to the new provider, Alhind Tours and Travels LLC, which takes over consular operations from 1 July. A new appointment portal for consular services will be opened by Alhind shortly before the transition date.

Emergency services will continue

Despite the suspension of regular appointments, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai will continue to directly handle emergency consular cases involving passports, visas and attestation.

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Applicants with urgent requirements during the suspension window can reach the mission through:

Toll-free number: 800 46342 (800 INDIA)

WhatsApp: +971 54 309 0571

Email: pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in

What changes with Alhind from 1 July

Alhind Tours & Travels is part of the Alhind group of companies, which also has interests in IT software, luxury rentals and foreign exchange. The company was founded in the southern Indian state of Kerala in 1992 and began operations in the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries in 1995.

Earlier this month, the Indian Embassy confirmed that Alhind would become the sole outsourced service provider for passport, visa and consular applications across the UAE from 1 July, a transition that will affect consular services for more than 3.5 million Indian expatriates in the country.

Alhind is preparing a significant operational overhaul to serve the Indian community, which makes up nearly 40 per cent of the UAE’s population. The company plans to open 16 dedicated centres across all seven emirates, with major hubs in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah.

The largest of these centres will be in Bur Dubai, spanning around 12,000 square feet with more than 45 service counters. The new provider has also pledged a flat, all-inclusive service fee of Dh19 on top of mandatory government charges, with the stated aim of cutting waiting times.

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With Indian nationals forming roughly 40 per cent of the UAE’s population, the transition is one of the largest consular service overhauls undertaken by an Indian mission abroad.

The five-day appointment gap will require applicants with non-urgent passport, visa or attestation needs to plan around the window, while those facing genuine emergencies have a dedicated channel to the embassy and consulate directly.

With inputs from Khaleej Times