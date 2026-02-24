India issues travel advisory for South Korea’s Jeju Island after influencer Sachin Awasthi ‘detained for 38 hours’

Three days after Awasthi posted a video of his ordeal during his visit to Jeju Island, the Indian embassy in Seoul released an advisory for citizens visiting the island. (AI Generated Image)

After the ordeal faced by Indian social media influencer Sachin Awasthi and his wife during their visit to Jeju Island in South Korea for a festive holiday, where they were allegedly detained and denied entry, the Indian Embassy in Seoul Tuesday issued an advisory for Indian travellers visiting Jeju Island under the visa waiver scheme.

Three days after Awasthi posted a video of his ordeal during his visit to Jeju Island, the Indian embassy in Seoul released an advisory for citizens visiting the island and stated that the Jeju visa-free facility is allowed strictly for short-term tourism and that the visa-free scheme does not guarantee entry.